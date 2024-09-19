Bulgaria to Enjoy Warm and Sunny Weather Through September

Bulgaria to Enjoy Warm and Sunny Weather Through September

Climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicts that the weather in Bulgaria will remain very warm and sunny until the end of September. He noted that while those traveling to Greece may have experienced some rain, the rest of the country has seen clouds and rain as well. However, by the weekend, conditions are expected to improve significantly.

Although rain is forecasted for Wednesday, temperatures will not drop significantly. From Thursday onward, the weather will clear, bringing sunny skies and high temperatures to close out the month. Prof. Rachev highlighted that next weekend, temperatures are expected to reach 28-29°C, with some models suggesting it could climb as high as 31°C.

On September 26, the Balkans are once again expected to be the warmest region in Europe, according to the climatologist.

