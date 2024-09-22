Bulgaria Extends Insulin Export Ban for Another Month to Secure Domestic Supply

Bulgaria's Trade Balance Turns Negative as Exports and Imports Fall
In 2023, Bulgaria's exports totaled 86.9 billion leva, reflecting a decline of 6.5% compared to the previous year
Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Health, Galya Kondeva, has issued a new order extending the ban on the export of insulin and other medications used to lower blood sugar, according to the Ministry of Health.
The extension of the ban will last for another month. In addition to insulin, certain antibiotics intended for systemic use in children will also be prohibited from export during this period.
The order takes effect on September 20 and will remain in place until October 21. The purpose of the measure is to ensure there is an adequate supply of these essential medications within the country.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
An imported case of cholera has been confirmed in Bulgaria, marking the first such case in 103 years
A fourth case of West Nile fever has been confirmed in Bulgaria, with the latest diagnosis reported in a patient from Sofia
Iva Hristova, the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, reassured that there is no danger of a West Nile fever epidemic in the country
The Ministry of Health has reported that two of the three individuals infected with West Nile fever in Bulgaria have died
New WHO/Europe report reveals high rates of unprotected sex among adolescents across Europe, with significant implications for health and safety
Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, addressed the ongoing mpox situation
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023