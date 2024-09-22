Bulgaria Extends Insulin Export Ban for Another Month to Secure Domestic Supply

Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Health, Galya Kondeva, has issued a new order extending the ban on the export of insulin and other medications used to lower blood sugar, according to the Ministry of Health.

The extension of the ban will last for another month. In addition to insulin, certain antibiotics intended for systemic use in children will also be prohibited from export during this period.

The order takes effect on September 20 and will remain in place until October 21. The purpose of the measure is to ensure there is an adequate supply of these essential medications within the country.