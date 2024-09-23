Russian Volunteer Death Toll Rises as Over 70,000 Soldiers Lost in Ukraine

Bulgaria: Russian Volunteer Death Toll Rises as Over 70,000 Soldiers Lost in Ukraine

Over 70,000 Russian soldiers have died in the conflict in Ukraine, with the largest group of casualties being volunteers who enlisted in the military, according to a joint report by the BBC and Mediazona. Of the total, 13,781 volunteers—about 20%—have been confirmed dead. The figures, based on open sources like official reports, obituaries, funeral photographs, and social media posts, likely underestimate the real toll. Deaths from the occupied Donbas region, which could number in the thousands, are not included.

A significant number of volunteer deaths are attributed to their being sent into combat with inadequate training. Other high-risk groups include amnesty beneficiaries, followed closely by former prisoners, who account for 19% of the casualties, and those mobilized, at 13%. By October 2023, the number of daily deaths among volunteers enlisting under contracts with the Russian Department of Defense ranged between 100 and 310.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has made her eighth visit to Kyiv since the war began. She stated on social media that the trip was focused on discussing European support for Ukraine, covering topics such as energy during the upcoming heating season, defense, EU integration, and 50 billion dollars in G7 loans funded by frozen Russian assets.

Kateryna Maternova, the European Commission’s representative in Ukraine, warned that the winter ahead would be challenging, particularly in major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa, where Russian attacks have severely damaged energy and heating infrastructure.

