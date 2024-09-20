Bulgarian Authorities: No Involvement in Import or Export of Devices Used in Middle East Attacks

World | September 20, 2024, Friday // 09:38
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Authorities: No Involvement in Import or Export of Devices Used in Middle East Attacks

The Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS) has confirmed that no communication devices, like those used in the September 17 explosions in Lebanon and Syria, were imported, exported, or produced in Bulgaria. This conclusion was reached after a thorough investigation involving multiple agencies.

The inspection was conducted in cooperation with the National Revenue Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Customs Agency. It was determined that neither the company "Norta Global" Ltd., nor its owner, had engaged in transactions over which Bulgaria would have jurisdiction. The company had no involvement in the purchase or sale of such goods.

Further findings from the investigation revealed that "Norta Global" Ltd. did not conduct any financial activities that would fall under the scope of Bulgaria's anti-terrorism financing laws. Additionally, the company maintained no commercial ties with individuals or entities subject to UN Security Council or EU sanctions.

