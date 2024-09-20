Bulgarian Authorities: No Involvement in Import or Export of Devices Used in Middle East Attacks

Summer 2024: Bulgarian Tourists Decrease While Foreign Tourism Grows
This summer is shaping up to be better for Bulgarian tourism compared to the last pre-pandemic year
The Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS) has confirmed that no communication devices, like those used in the September 17 explosions in Lebanon and Syria, were imported, exported, or produced in Bulgaria. This conclusion was reached after a thorough investigation involving multiple agencies.
The inspection was conducted in cooperation with the National Revenue Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Customs Agency. It was determined that neither the company "Norta Global" Ltd., nor its owner, had engaged in transactions over which Bulgaria would have jurisdiction. The company had no involvement in the purchase or sale of such goods.
Further findings from the investigation revealed that "Norta Global" Ltd. did not conduct any financial activities that would fall under the scope of Bulgaria's anti-terrorism financing laws. Additionally, the company maintained no commercial ties with individuals or entities subject to UN Security Council or EU sanctions.
Ukraine is set to receive a significant loan of 35 billion euros from the European Commission to address its financial needs
Charles Michel, President of the European Council, today urged the Republic of North Macedonia to uphold its commitments and diligently implement legally binding agreements as it strives for EU membership
MEP Radan Kanev raised concerns over growing tension in Brussels following Bulgaria's cancellation of a public procurement for border technical equipment
Over 70,000 Russian soldiers have died in the conflict in Ukraine, with the largest group of casualties being volunteers who enlisted in the military
Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon late Thursday
The European Parliament has passed a resolution supporting Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military targets within Russia
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023