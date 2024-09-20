Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets as Qatar Airways Enforces Pager, Walkie-Talkie Ban

State Agency for National Security Denies Bulgarian Involvement in Hezbollah Pager Exports (UPDATED)
In response to recent media reports alleging that a Bulgarian-registered company supplied pagers to the Lebanese organization Hezbollah,
Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon late Thursday, targeting around 30 rocket launchers and associated military facilities. The launchers reportedly contained approximately 150 canisters designed for launching rockets towards Israeli territory. Alongside these strikes, military buildings and a Hezbollah munitions warehouse in the region were also hit. In addition to air raids, artillery fire was directed at Hezbollah targets in the Naqoura area. The Israeli military emphasized its commitment to weakening Hezbollah's operational capabilities.
On the same day, Qatar Airways introduced a new ban on passengers from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, prohibiting the transport of pagers and walkie-talkies. The ban affects both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice. The airline's announcement follows a series of deadly explosions in Lebanon involving these devices. On Wednesday, a series of explosions resulted in at least 20 fatalities and more than 450 injuries. A day earlier, another explosion claimed 12 lives and left over 2,800 people wounded.
The IDF stressed its determination to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to ensure the security of northern Israel. The strikes aim to restore conditions allowing displaced Israeli residents to return home. The military reiterated its focus on degrading Hezbollah's ability to use civilian infrastructure for military purposes, including tunnels and civilian homes being repurposed as combat zones by the group.
In the wake of the escalating conflict, Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared the beginning of a "new phase" in the war. Gallant emphasized that resources and forces are being redirected to confront the threat in northern Israel, with the ultimate goal of securing the safe return of Israeli citizens to their communities. Meanwhile, rescue efforts continued in Lebanon following the explosions, with ambulance crews from the Lebanese Red Cross working to assist the injured.
