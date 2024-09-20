Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets as Qatar Airways Enforces Pager, Walkie-Talkie Ban

World | September 20, 2024, Friday // 09:30
Bulgaria: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets as Qatar Airways Enforces Pager, Walkie-Talkie Ban

Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon late Thursday, targeting around 30 rocket launchers and associated military facilities. The launchers reportedly contained approximately 150 canisters designed for launching rockets towards Israeli territory. Alongside these strikes, military buildings and a Hezbollah munitions warehouse in the region were also hit. In addition to air raids, artillery fire was directed at Hezbollah targets in the Naqoura area. The Israeli military emphasized its commitment to weakening Hezbollah's operational capabilities.

On the same day, Qatar Airways introduced a new ban on passengers from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, prohibiting the transport of pagers and walkie-talkies. The ban affects both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice. The airline's announcement follows a series of deadly explosions in Lebanon involving these devices. On Wednesday, a series of explosions resulted in at least 20 fatalities and more than 450 injuries. A day earlier, another explosion claimed 12 lives and left over 2,800 people wounded.

The IDF stressed its determination to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon to ensure the security of northern Israel. The strikes aim to restore conditions allowing displaced Israeli residents to return home. The military reiterated its focus on degrading Hezbollah's ability to use civilian infrastructure for military purposes, including tunnels and civilian homes being repurposed as combat zones by the group.

In the wake of the escalating conflict, Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared the beginning of a "new phase" in the war. Gallant emphasized that resources and forces are being redirected to confront the threat in northern Israel, with the ultimate goal of securing the safe return of Israeli citizens to their communities. Meanwhile, rescue efforts continued in Lebanon following the explosions, with ambulance crews from the Lebanese Red Cross working to assist the injured.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israeli, Lebanon, Hezbollah

Related Articles:

State Agency for National Security Denies Bulgarian Involvement in Hezbollah Pager Exports (UPDATED)

In response to recent media reports alleging that a Bulgarian-registered company supplied pagers to the Lebanese organization Hezbollah,

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:15

Bulgarian Firm Linked to Explosive Pagers Sold to Hezbollah (UPDATED)

A Bulgarian company has been linked to the sale of pagers that were used by Hezbollah and later exploded in Lebanon

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:03

20 Dead in Lebanon as Explosions Target Hezbollah Devices; Global Calls for Restraint

At least 20 people have been killed, and over 450 injured, following a second wave of explosions targeting mobile communications devices in Lebanon

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 08:46

Handheld Radios Detonate in Beirut Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions

Explosions were reported in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Wednesday afternoon

World | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:35

Explosions in Lebanon Linked to Hungarian-Pager Manufacturer: Hezbollah Blames Israel

The pagers used in the coordinated explosions in Lebanon yesterday were manufactured by a Hungarian company

World | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 13:26

Lufthansa and Air France Suspend Flights to Israel Amid Security Concerns

Airlines from the Lufthansa and Air France groups have suspended flights to and from Israel for security reasons

World | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Europe Approves €35 Billion Loan to Ukraine, Funded by Frozen Russian Assets

Ukraine is set to receive a significant loan of 35 billion euros from the European Commission to address its financial needs

World » Ukraine | September 20, 2024, Friday // 17:00

EU Council President Urges North Macedonia to Fulfill EU Commitments

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, today urged the Republic of North Macedonia to uphold its commitments and diligently implement legally binding agreements as it strives for EU membership

World » EU | September 20, 2024, Friday // 14:16

MEP Warns: Lack of Transparency in Border Project Risks Bulgaria’s Schengen Bid

MEP Radan Kanev raised concerns over growing tension in Brussels following Bulgaria's cancellation of a public procurement for border technical equipment

World » EU | September 20, 2024, Friday // 14:07

Russian Volunteer Death Toll Rises as Over 70,000 Soldiers Lost in Ukraine

Over 70,000 Russian soldiers have died in the conflict in Ukraine, with the largest group of casualties being volunteers who enlisted in the military

World » Ukraine | September 20, 2024, Friday // 09:43

Bulgarian Authorities: No Involvement in Import or Export of Devices Used in Middle East Attacks

The Bulgarian State Agency for National Security (SANS) has confirmed that no communication devices, like those used in the September 17 explosions in Lebanon and Syria

World | September 20, 2024, Friday // 09:38

European Parliament Endorses Ukraine's Right to Strike Military Targets in Russia

The European Parliament has passed a resolution supporting Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military targets within Russia

World » EU | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria