Survey Reveals Growing Distrust of Russia Among Bulgarians, EU Support Rises

Housing Loan Contracts via Credit Intermediaries Reach 8,533 in Bulgaria
In the first half of 2024, a total of 8,533 consumers secured housing or mortgage loans through credit intermediaries
A recent Gallup International Balkan study reveals a deepening mistrust of Russia among Bulgarians. Conducted from August 28 to September 5, 2024, the survey shows that 49.9% of Bulgarians prefer their country to align with democratic entities such as the European Union and NATO, while 17.1% lean towards Russia and China. The remaining 25.5% remain undecided.
The study, which surveyed 802 people through face-to-face interviews with tablets, highlights a strong preference for European democracies. Germany leads with a 50% favorability rating, followed by France at 39% and Great Britain at 37%. Germany enjoys a positive rating with a +13 point difference between trust and distrust. Despite this, Hungary, which has faced criticism under Viktor Orbán's leadership, is also notably well-regarded among Bulgarians.
Confidence in the United States remains relatively low at 27%, consistent with levels observed from 2016 to 2024. In contrast, trust in the European Union has increased from 54.2% to 59.5% over the past year, while distrust has dropped from 37.1% to 28.3%. NATO has also seen a rise in approval, jumping from 32% to 40.1%, with distrust decreasing from 53.5% to 45.4%.
The study indicates a generational divide in opinions. Over 70% of younger Bulgarians support alignment with the EU and NATO, whereas older generations exhibit more varied views. Overall, 48.8% of respondents favor a "western" orientation for Bulgaria, while 20.6% prefer an "eastern" direction. A significant 30.6% remain unsure about their stance.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has asserted that Bulgaria is not involved in the production or transit of the pagers that were recently detonated in Lebanon and Syria
In the Bulgarian village of Belo Pole, which has a population of just 600, there are officially 14,392 registered voters
The proposal for a "foreign agents" law, introduced by the pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazdhane) and modeled after a similar Russian law, failed in its first reading within a parliamentary committee focused on culture and media
Bulgaria remains a reliable partner and supporter of the EU integration of the Western Balkans
Former journalist and current MEP, Elena Yoncheva, met with the two Bulgarian sailors from the ship Galaxy Leader, who have been held by the Houthis since November
North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski, defended his recent remarks about Bulgaria
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023