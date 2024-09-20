Survey Reveals Growing Distrust of Russia Among Bulgarians, EU Support Rises

Politics | September 20, 2024, Friday // 08:00
Bulgaria: Survey Reveals Growing Distrust of Russia Among Bulgarians, EU Support Rises

A recent Gallup International Balkan study reveals a deepening mistrust of Russia among Bulgarians. Conducted from August 28 to September 5, 2024, the survey shows that 49.9% of Bulgarians prefer their country to align with democratic entities such as the European Union and NATO, while 17.1% lean towards Russia and China. The remaining 25.5% remain undecided.

The study, which surveyed 802 people through face-to-face interviews with tablets, highlights a strong preference for European democracies. Germany leads with a 50% favorability rating, followed by France at 39% and Great Britain at 37%. Germany enjoys a positive rating with a +13 point difference between trust and distrust. Despite this, Hungary, which has faced criticism under Viktor Orbán's leadership, is also notably well-regarded among Bulgarians.

Confidence in the United States remains relatively low at 27%, consistent with levels observed from 2016 to 2024. In contrast, trust in the European Union has increased from 54.2% to 59.5% over the past year, while distrust has dropped from 37.1% to 28.3%. NATO has also seen a rise in approval, jumping from 32% to 40.1%, with distrust decreasing from 53.5% to 45.4%.

The study indicates a generational divide in opinions. Over 70% of younger Bulgarians support alignment with the EU and NATO, whereas older generations exhibit more varied views. Overall, 48.8% of respondents favor a "western" orientation for Bulgaria, while 20.6% prefer an "eastern" direction. A significant 30.6% remain unsure about their stance.

