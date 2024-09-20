Top Employers in Bulgaria: Who Stands Out?
For five consecutive years, McDonald's has maintained its position as one of Bulgaria's top employers, consistently earning recognition in the Hewitt/AON survey. The company has also twice been ranked among the top 10 employers in Central and Eastern Europe. In the "Large Companies" category of Bulgaria's "Best Employers" survey, McDonald's secured first place in 2006 and second in 2007 and 2008. Additionally, in 2015, the Employment Agency awarded McDonald's first place for hiring the most unemployed people from disadvantaged groups. By 2017, it was recognized for its significant contributions to regional employment, and in 2021, the National Alliance for Social Responsibility honored the company for its efforts to employ individuals with special needs.
McDonald's places great emphasis on helping its employees develop both professionally and personally. Through comprehensive training, the company equips its staff with skills for career advancement, with 95% of its managers having started as restaurant workers. Flexible working hours, a dynamic team environment, and a focus on employee development encourage personal growth, helping staff learn to manage responsibilities, work under pressure, and collaborate with diverse individuals—skills that last a lifetime.
Several other companies in Bulgaria have been recognized as top employers due to their commitment to creating excellent work environments and promoting employee well-being. Philip Morris Bulgaria has consistently been awarded the Top Employer certificate for eight consecutive years. The company has been recognized for its strong human resources policies, focusing on talent development, diversity, inclusion, and employee well-being.
UniCredit Bulbank is also a leading employer, earning top recognition in 2024. Known for its innovative solutions and supportive work environment, the bank emphasizes both professional development and financial education for its employees. Other companies like A1 Bulgaria and SAP Labs Bulgaria are frequently recognized for providing a dynamic and flexible work culture, offering opportunities for continuous learning and a focus on employee satisfaction.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Prepares Payment Systems for Euro: Faster, Cheaper Transfers Ahead
In preparation for the introduction of the euro, Bulgaria is updating its payment services and systems to align with the new currency regime, as outlined in the National Plan
Sustainable Energy Expo: CISOLAR 2024 and GREENBATTERY 2024 to Ignite Innovations in Renewable Energy
The premier event for the solar energy and energy storage sectors, Sustainable Energy Expo: CISOLAR 2024, will take place at the Laminor Arena in Bucharest, Romania
Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Plant to Import Russian Parts as Government Approves Exception
The Bulgarian government has approved a decision allowing Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to engage in public procurement and secure contracts for the supply of goods and services from Russia
Bulgaria Sees Significant Surge in Tourist Overnight Stays, Leading EU Growth
According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgaria has emerged as one of the top five EU countries in terms of growth in tourist overnight stays for the second quarter of 2024
The Tourist Industry: Workers from Third Countries Use Bulgaria as a Springboard
The Bulgarian tourism industry faces significant challenges due to delays in processing both work and tourist visas for individuals from third countries
Bulgaria to Compensate All Non-Household Electricity Consumers Amid High Costs
The Bulgarian government has decided to extend compensation for high electricity costs to all non-household consumers by the end of the year