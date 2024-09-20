Cloudy Skies and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

Friday's weather will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected in some regions and thunderstorms in Southeastern Bulgaria. Winds will be light to moderate from the northeast. Morning temperatures will range from 10°C to 15°C, with Sofia at 12°C. Daytime highs will be between 19°C and 24°C, around 19°C in Sofia.

Along the coast, expect cloudy skies and rain, accompanied by moderate to strong northeasterly winds. Temperatures will reach 22°C to 24°C, with sea water temperatures also between 22°C and 24°C.

In the mountains, conditions will be cloudy with rain in the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria, the western half of the Balkan Range, Strandzha, and Sakar. Snowfall is expected in the higher parts of Rila and Pirin. Winds will be moderate from the east-northeast, with highs of 14°C at 1,200 meters and 7°C at 2,000 meters.