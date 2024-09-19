MEP Elena Yoncheva Met with Bulgarian Sailors Detained by the Houthis, Urges Swift Resolution
Former journalist and current MEP, Elena Yoncheva, met with the two Bulgarian sailors from the ship Galaxy Leader, who have been held by the Houthis since November of last year, according to a press release. Yoncheva traveled from Sana'a to Al Hudaydah and was able to meet the sailors, Lubomir Chanev and Danail Veselinov, outside the ship in a secure location arranged by the Houthis. A foreign affairs adviser to the president of Bulgaria accompanied the meeting and assured that efforts to resolve the situation were being taken seriously and considered soon.
Marking ten months since their capture, Yoncheva shared that she sought to offer hope to the two men, conveying that while they have not returned home yet, Bulgaria has not forgotten them. She mentioned the emotional response of the sailors, who expressed feelings of desperation and abandonment. Yoncheva reassured them that she would do her utmost to help bring them home.
The opportunity to meet the sailors came after Yoncheva’s discussions with Foreign Minister Jamal Amer and his deputy Abdul Wahid Abu Ras. She also requested a meeting with Mahdi Al-Mashat, the President of the Supreme Political Council. Yoncheva hopes her visit will demonstrate Bulgarian society's commitment to the case and lead to the swift release of the sailors.
