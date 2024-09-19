Macedonian Deputy PM Fires Back at Bulgarian Politicians: 'Those Sleeping Next to Cash and Gold Can't Demand My Resignation'

Discrepancy in Voter Registration: Bulgarian Village with 600 Residents Lists 14,392 Voters
In the Bulgarian village of Belo Pole, which has a population of just 600, there are officially 14,392 registered voters
North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski, defended his recent remarks about Bulgaria, accusing "corrupt politicians" in Bulgaria of demanding his resignation. In a televised interview, Nikoloski called the Bulgarian president "uncivilized" and referred to Bulgarians as "miserable," denying any shared history between the two nations.
Following his comments, Bulgarian parties GERB, BSP, and TISP called for his resignation, deeming his words insulting. In response, Nikoloski issued a statement criticizing those seeking his resignation, suggesting they lack the moral authority to do so. He referenced Bulgarian politicians embroiled in corruption scandals, alluding to 2020 photos of ex-prime minister Boyko Borissov allegedly showing him next to wads of euros and gold bars. Nikoloski reiterated that Macedonians are a distinct nation with their own language, history, and culture.
"I would like to say something to those politicians who want my resignation. Politicians who are accused of crimes and corruption, politicians who we have seen in pictures sleeping on a bed next to stacks of cash, gold and hundreds of thousands of euros in foreign currency, want my resignation. Such politicians ask for my resignation? Excuse me, gentlemen, but you are not worthy to ask for my resignation," said Nikoloski.
Earlier, Borissov had called for Nikoloski's resignation, warning that without it, Bulgarian leaders should cease communication with Macedonian authorities.
