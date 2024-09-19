Macedonian Deputy PM Fires Back at Bulgarian Politicians: 'Those Sleeping Next to Cash and Gold Can't Demand My Resignation'

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:41
Bulgaria: Macedonian Deputy PM Fires Back at Bulgarian Politicians: 'Those Sleeping Next to Cash and Gold Can't Demand My Resignation' Nikoloski (left) and Borissov (right)

North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski, defended his recent remarks about Bulgaria, accusing "corrupt politicians" in Bulgaria of demanding his resignation. In a televised interview, Nikoloski called the Bulgarian president "uncivilized" and referred to Bulgarians as "miserable," denying any shared history between the two nations.

Following his comments, Bulgarian parties GERB, BSP, and TISP called for his resignation, deeming his words insulting. In response, Nikoloski issued a statement criticizing those seeking his resignation, suggesting they lack the moral authority to do so. He referenced Bulgarian politicians embroiled in corruption scandals, alluding to 2020 photos of ex-prime minister Boyko Borissov allegedly showing him next to wads of euros and gold bars. Nikoloski reiterated that Macedonians are a distinct nation with their own language, history, and culture.

"I would like to say something to those politicians who want my resignation. Politicians who are accused of crimes and corruption, politicians who we have seen in pictures sleeping on a bed next to stacks of cash, gold and hundreds of thousands of euros in foreign currency, want my resignation. Such politicians ask for my resignation? Excuse me, gentlemen, but you are not worthy to ask for my resignation," said Nikoloski.

Earlier, Borissov had called for Nikoloski's resignation, warning that without it, Bulgarian leaders should cease communication with Macedonian authorities.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Nikoloski, Macedonian, Bulgarian

Related Articles:

Discrepancy in Voter Registration: Bulgarian Village with 600 Residents Lists 14,392 Voters

In the Bulgarian village of Belo Pole, which has a population of just 600, there are officially 14,392 registered voters

Politics | September 20, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Unstable Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB Clash Over Pre-Election Legislative Demands

The political landscape in Bulgaria appears increasingly unstable, with key parties failing to bridge their differences ahead of the upcoming elections on October 27

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 14:19

Bulgaria’s Borissov Demands Macedonian Official’s Resignation After Controversial Remarks

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the resignation of Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 11:06

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Highlights NATO Cooperation and Support for Ukraine at Bucharest-9 Meeting

On September 18, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov participated in a meeting of the Bucharest-9 (B-9) defense ministers in Bucharest, Romania

Politics » Defense | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:33

Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Plant to Import Russian Parts as Government Approves Exception

The Bulgarian government has approved a decision allowing Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to engage in public procurement and secure contracts for the supply of goods and services from Russia

Business » Energy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:20

Pregnant Ukrainian Woman Attacked in Central Varna

A 38-year-old Ukrainian woman, who works as a street musician, was assaulted and beaten on a central street in Varna

Society » Incidents | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

MEP Elena Yoncheva Met with Bulgarian Sailors Detained by the Houthis, Urges Swift Resolution

Former journalist and current MEP, Elena Yoncheva, met with the two Bulgarian sailors from the ship Galaxy Leader, who have been held by the Houthis since November

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:50

New Bulgarian Legislation Targets Gender Change for Minors and Limits Gender Science Access

A parliamentary committee in Bulgaria approved a bill on Wednesday that bans medical procedures for changing the biological sex of minors, a practice not currently permitted

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Unstable Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB Clash Over Pre-Election Legislative Demands

The political landscape in Bulgaria appears increasingly unstable, with key parties failing to bridge their differences ahead of the upcoming elections on October 27

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 14:19

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ease Referendum Conditions

The Bulgarian parliament has rejected a proposal to ease the conditions for holding referendums.

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:49

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:35

Bulgaria’s Borissov Demands Macedonian Official’s Resignation After Controversial Remarks

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the resignation of Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 11:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria