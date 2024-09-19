European Parliament Endorses Ukraine's Right to Strike Military Targets in Russia

The European Parliament has passed a resolution supporting Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military targets within Russia. The resolution, approved by 425 votes to 131 with 63 abstentions, asserts that Ukraine’s ability to defend itself is hampered by current restrictions, leaving the country vulnerable to continued attacks on its population and infrastructure.

The resolution highlights concerns over insufficient ammunition supplies and restrictions on their use, warning that these limitations could undermine ongoing efforts to support Ukraine. MEPs expressed disappointment over the reduction in military aid from EU countries and urged member states to honor their March 2023 commitment to deliver one million rounds of ammunition. The call for accelerated deliveries of weapons, air defense systems, and ammunition, including Taurus missiles, was also reiterated.

Additionally, the resolution reaffirms that NATO member states and allies should allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP annually to military support for Ukraine. It urges the Council to continue expanding sanctions against Russia, Belarus, and entities supplying military technology to Russia, while condemning the transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia. The Parliament also called for stricter sanctions on Iran and North Korea, and for more Chinese individuals and entities to be added to the EU sanctions list. Measures to address sanctions evasion, particularly by EU-based companies and third countries, were also emphasized.