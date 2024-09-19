European Parliament Endorses Ukraine's Right to Strike Military Targets in Russia

Survey Reveals Growing Distrust of Russia Among Bulgarians, EU Support Rises
A recent Gallup International Balkan study reveals a deepening mistrust of Russia among Bulgarians
The European Parliament has passed a resolution supporting Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military targets within Russia. The resolution, approved by 425 votes to 131 with 63 abstentions, asserts that Ukraine’s ability to defend itself is hampered by current restrictions, leaving the country vulnerable to continued attacks on its population and infrastructure.
The resolution highlights concerns over insufficient ammunition supplies and restrictions on their use, warning that these limitations could undermine ongoing efforts to support Ukraine. MEPs expressed disappointment over the reduction in military aid from EU countries and urged member states to honor their March 2023 commitment to deliver one million rounds of ammunition. The call for accelerated deliveries of weapons, air defense systems, and ammunition, including Taurus missiles, was also reiterated.
Additionally, the resolution reaffirms that NATO member states and allies should allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP annually to military support for Ukraine. It urges the Council to continue expanding sanctions against Russia, Belarus, and entities supplying military technology to Russia, while condemning the transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia. The Parliament also called for stricter sanctions on Iran and North Korea, and for more Chinese individuals and entities to be added to the EU sanctions list. Measures to address sanctions evasion, particularly by EU-based companies and third countries, were also emphasized.
Ekaterina Zaharieva is identified as one of the five European Commissioner nominees facing significant scrutiny,
The European Commission has proposed extending smoking bans in the EU to include open public spaces
Ekaterina Zaharieva gave her first comment after being nominated for the role of European Commissioner for Startups, Innovation, and Research
Ekaterina Zaharieva from Bulgaria has been appointed as the European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation
An explosion occurred this morning in the heart of Cologne, Germany
Atanas Pekanov, Bulgaria's former vice-prime minister for European funds under the "Donev" administration, has warned that the country is likely to forfeit at least 500 million leva (250 million euros) from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023