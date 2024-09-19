US Federal Reserve Cuts Key Interest Rate for First Time in Four Years

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 13:39
Bulgaria: US Federal Reserve Cuts Key Interest Rate for First Time in Four Years

For the first time in four years, the United States Federal Reserve has lowered the key interest rate, reducing it by half a percent to a range of 4.75 to 5 percent. This significant move aims to ease inflationary pressures and improve the labor market.

The rate cut is expected to provide relief to American borrowers and ease the financial burden on consumers who have been grappling with high living costs. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that while the US economy is performing well, it remains distant from the Reserve's 2% inflation target.

This decision aligns with similar actions taken by central banks in Europe and Canada and had been anticipated by financial experts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Fed, interest rate, US

Related Articles:

Greece to Acquire US Switchblade Drones for Military Enhancement

Greece is set to purchase Switchblade drones from the United States to enhance its military capabilities

World » Southeast Europe | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:01

Trump and Zelensky Likely to Meet During Ukrainian Leader’s US Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the United States next week, where he will address the UN Security Council on the ongoing war with Russia

World » Ukraine | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 08:49

IMF Postpones Russia Mission Amid Criticism, Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Seven Regions, US Briefed on Kyiv’s Peace Plan

Seven regions in Russia have reported the downing of Ukrainian drones and missiles, with the Russian Ministry of Defense announcing that 54 drones were intercepted over several areas

World » Ukraine | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:31

Pager Blasts in Lebanon: US Distances Itself as Iran and Hezbollah Point to Israel

The United States has clarified that it was neither involved in nor aware of the series of pager explosions that occurred in Lebanon

World | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30

Trump Declines Second Debate with Harris, Claims Victory in First Encounter

Former President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will not participate in another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of election day

World | September 13, 2024, Friday // 09:03

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Fly F-16 Fighter Jet at US Invitation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is set to perform a demonstration flight in an F-16 fighter jet

Politics | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

European Parliament Endorses Ukraine's Right to Strike Military Targets in Russia

The European Parliament has passed a resolution supporting Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military targets within Russia

World » EU | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:30

Ukraine Unveils "Dragon Drones" with Incendiary Capabilities Against Russian Positions

Since early September, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and various bloggers have shared footage on social media of a new type of drone, known as the "dragon drone," in action

World » Ukraine | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

Greece to Acquire US Switchblade Drones for Military Enhancement

Greece is set to purchase Switchblade drones from the United States to enhance its military capabilities

World » Southeast Europe | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:01

State Agency for National Security Denies Bulgarian Involvement in Hezbollah Pager Exports (UPDATED)

In response to recent media reports alleging that a Bulgarian-registered company supplied pagers to the Lebanese organization Hezbollah,

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:15

Bulgaria Abstains as UN Calls for Israeli Withdrawal from Palestinian Territories

The UN General Assembly recently passed a resolution urging Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories within 12 months

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:01

Coup Attempt Foiled in Armenia: Recruits Trained in Russia to Overthrow Government

Armenian authorities have thwarted a coup attempt, leading to the arrest of three individuals, while four others remain at large

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria