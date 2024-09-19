Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ease Referendum Conditions

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:49
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ease Referendum Conditions

The Bulgarian parliament has rejected a proposal to ease the conditions for holding referendums. The proposed changes, introduced by "There Is Such a People" (TISP), sought to adjust the Law on Direct Participation of Citizens in State Power and Local Self-Government to make it easier for referendums to be valid.

Under the proposal, the minimum number of signatures required would be determined based on voter turnout in the most recent elections rather than a fixed number. Additionally, the requirement for presenting a permanent address would be removed for national referendums, and the period for collecting signatures would be extended. The proposal also suggested eliminating the need for more than half of the participants to vote "yes" for a referendum to be adopted and establishing rules for continuing an already-started referendum.

Despite these changes, the National Assembly rejected the proposal with 81 votes in favor (from "Revival", TISP, and BSP), 30 against (from GERB and WCC-DB), and 80 abstentions (mainly from GERB, WCC-DB, and DPS). TISP argued that the current law is flawed and their proposed changes aimed to address issues such as declining population and making the process more accessible.

The National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria (NSORB) opposed the changes, arguing that they could lead to an excess of referendums and potential confusion. Support for the bill was strong from "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) with Violeta Karpacheva asserting that lowering thresholds would empower smaller communities. Conversely, former Justice Minister Nadezhda Yordanova from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) criticized the proposal, raising concerns about potential societal divisions. Tsoncho Ganev from "Revival" accused WCC-DB of obstructing referendums, while TISP’s Stanislav Balabanov claimed that delaying such reforms undermines representative democracy.

Tags: referendums, TISP, Bulgaria

