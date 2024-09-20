Bulgaria Prepares Payment Systems for Euro: Faster, Cheaper Transfers Ahead

McDonald's Maintains Top Spot as Best Employer in Bulgaria for Five Consecutive Years
For five consecutive years, McDonald's has maintained its position as one of Bulgaria's top employers
In preparation for the introduction of the euro, Bulgaria is updating its payment services and systems to align with the new currency regime, as outlined in the National Plan. On NOVA NEWS, Economist Rumen Galabinov highlighted that this preparation involves ensuring technical readiness for converting from lev to euro. The conversion rate of 1.95583 will be adhered to, with rounding favoring the second decimal place. Changes are being made to payment services to minimize transaction costs. Currently, the Bisera payment system, used for transactions in leva, will be adapted to handle euros. Transfers in euros will utilize the SWIFT system for inter-currency transactions, aiming to prevent arbitrary cost increases by banking institutions.
Galabinov noted that Bulgaria could request a new convergence report by the end of 2024 at the earliest. He emphasized that the European Guarantee Fund will enhance the security of savings. Credit consultant Tihomir Toshev added that fixed fees for transfers in Europe, which were between 20 and 40 leva a few years ago, have now dropped to 1 to 2 leva. The new regulations will maintain low transfer costs and speed up transactions to minutes instead of days. This aligns with the Eurozone's goal of fast, cheap, and secure transfers year-round. Fintech companies will also need to comply with these regulations, and individuals will now need to verify the recipient's IBAN and name for transfers.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A lot has changed in the past few decades, since online casinos were first created.
When newbies are trying to get rolling in Forex sales, they have to be aware that each link in the trading chain is crucial for success.
The realm of online casinos is always changing, and one big new idea is the use of blockchain tech and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
Approximately 10% of individuals who previously qualified for home loans will no longer be eligible under new regulations set by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)
Recent changes to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems regarding the adoption of the euro have raised concerns among legal experts about potential contradictions with the already enacted Law on the Introduction of the Euro
In 2023, approximately 2,400 Bulgarians earned monthly incomes exceeding 50,000 leva (around 25,000 euros)
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023