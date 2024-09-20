Bulgaria Prepares Payment Systems for Euro: Faster, Cheaper Transfers Ahead

Business » FINANCE | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares Payment Systems for Euro: Faster, Cheaper Transfers Ahead

In preparation for the introduction of the euro, Bulgaria is updating its payment services and systems to align with the new currency regime, as outlined in the National Plan. On NOVA NEWS, Economist Rumen Galabinov highlighted that this preparation involves ensuring technical readiness for converting from lev to euro. The conversion rate of 1.95583 will be adhered to, with rounding favoring the second decimal place. Changes are being made to payment services to minimize transaction costs. Currently, the Bisera payment system, used for transactions in leva, will be adapted to handle euros. Transfers in euros will utilize the SWIFT system for inter-currency transactions, aiming to prevent arbitrary cost increases by banking institutions.

Galabinov noted that Bulgaria could request a new convergence report by the end of 2024 at the earliest. He emphasized that the European Guarantee Fund will enhance the security of savings. Credit consultant Tihomir Toshev added that fixed fees for transfers in Europe, which were between 20 and 40 leva a few years ago, have now dropped to 1 to 2 leva. The new regulations will maintain low transfer costs and speed up transactions to minutes instead of days. This aligns with the Eurozone's goal of fast, cheap, and secure transfers year-round. Fintech companies will also need to comply with these regulations, and individuals will now need to verify the recipient's IBAN and name for transfers.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, leva

Related Articles:

McDonald's Maintains Top Spot as Best Employer in Bulgaria for Five Consecutive Years

For five consecutive years, McDonald's has maintained its position as one of Bulgaria's top employers

Business | September 20, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Cloudy Skies and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

Friday's weather will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected in some regions and thunderstorms in Southeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 20:55

New Bulgarian Legislation Targets Gender Change for Minors and Limits Gender Science Access

A parliamentary committee in Bulgaria approved a bill on Wednesday that bans medical procedures for changing the biological sex of minors, a practice not currently permitted

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Unstable Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB Clash Over Pre-Election Legislative Demands

The political landscape in Bulgaria appears increasingly unstable, with key parties failing to bridge their differences ahead of the upcoming elections on October 27

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 14:19

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ease Referendum Conditions

The Bulgarian parliament has rejected a proposal to ease the conditions for holding referendums.

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:49

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Online Casino Payment Methods: Pros and Cons

A lot has changed in the past few decades, since online casinos were first created.

Business » Finance | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 07:32

Forex Market Intro: How to Put Up With Trading for Newbies in South Africa

When newbies are trying to get rolling in Forex sales, they have to be aware that each link in the trading chain is crucial for success.

Business » Finance | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 07:11

The Role of NFTs in the Future of Digital Casino Rewards

The realm of online casinos is always changing, and one big new idea is the use of blockchain tech and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Business » Finance | September 16, 2024, Monday // 14:30

Stricter BNB Regulations in Bulgaria Restrict Home Loans for 10% of Low-Income Applicants

Approximately 10% of individuals who previously qualified for home loans will no longer be eligible under new regulations set by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB)

Business » Finance | September 15, 2024, Sunday // 17:34

Rounding Issues in Euro Conversion Law Could Impact Bulgarian Transition

Recent changes to the Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems regarding the adoption of the euro have raised concerns among legal experts about potential contradictions with the already enacted Law on the Introduction of the Euro

Business » Finance | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:05

Bulgaria's Income Divide: Majority Earn Under 1,500 Euros While a Few Make Millions

In 2023, approximately 2,400 Bulgarians earned monthly incomes exceeding 50,000 leva (around 25,000 euros)

Business » Finance | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria