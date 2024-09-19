Bulgaria’s Borissov Demands Macedonian Official’s Resignation After Controversial Remarks
GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the resignation of Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski following Nikoloski's derogatory remarks about Bulgarians. Borissov criticized Nikoloski, asserting that the only appropriate response to such comments is his resignation. He further stated that if Nikoloski does not step down, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and other government officials should refrain from engaging with their Macedonian counterparts.
The controversy escalated when the flag of North Macedonia was absent during President Radev's informal meeting with the Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. Borissov expressed his discontent, suggesting that such diplomatic encounters should be avoided if they are conducted in a disrespectful manner. He condemned the behavior towards Radev and the Bulgarian ministers who participated in the meeting.
