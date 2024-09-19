New Bulgarian Legislation Targets Gender Change for Minors and Limits Gender Science Access

A parliamentary committee in Bulgaria approved a bill on Wednesday that bans medical procedures for changing the biological sex of minors, a practice not currently permitted. The bill also restricts access to scientific information about gender.

Proposed a month ago by the party "There Is Such a People" (TISP), the bill was initially submitted to Parliament at the end of 2023 but was rejected. The party revived the proposal shortly after lawmakers passed an amendment in August that prohibited the discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools. This legislation is advancing amidst the upcoming parliamentary elections in October.

The bill was approved at first reading by the Commission on Demographic Policy, Children, and the Family with a vote of 6 in favor, 3 against, and 1 abstention. According to TISP, the bill aims to offer "preventive protection for children." It amends the Child Protection Act, the Health Act, the Social Services Act, and the Criminal Code to prohibit "the presentation, advertising, and performance of medical procedures for changing the biological sex of individuals under 18."

The Ministry of Health supports the bill in principle but calls for clarification on cases where such medical procedures might be necessary for improving a patient's health. The proposed changes also include a ban on distributing materials that contradict the notion of gender as a biological category.

Several civil organizations, including the National Network for Children, the Education Without Backpacks Foundation, the Reading Foundation, the Anti-Corruption Fund, and the Bulgarian Center for Non-Profit Law, have expressed opposition to the bill.

The bill must pass through four additional committees before it can be presented for a plenary vote. Following TISP's proposal, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) introduced its own bill to ban gender reassignment for children on September 11.