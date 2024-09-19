New Bulgarian Legislation Targets Gender Change for Minors and Limits Gender Science Access

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:17
Bulgaria: New Bulgarian Legislation Targets Gender Change for Minors and Limits Gender Science Access

A parliamentary committee in Bulgaria approved a bill on Wednesday that bans medical procedures for changing the biological sex of minors, a practice not currently permitted. The bill also restricts access to scientific information about gender.

Proposed a month ago by the party "There Is Such a People" (TISP), the bill was initially submitted to Parliament at the end of 2023 but was rejected. The party revived the proposal shortly after lawmakers passed an amendment in August that prohibited the discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools. This legislation is advancing amidst the upcoming parliamentary elections in October.

The bill was approved at first reading by the Commission on Demographic Policy, Children, and the Family with a vote of 6 in favor, 3 against, and 1 abstention. According to TISP, the bill aims to offer "preventive protection for children." It amends the Child Protection Act, the Health Act, the Social Services Act, and the Criminal Code to prohibit "the presentation, advertising, and performance of medical procedures for changing the biological sex of individuals under 18."

The Ministry of Health supports the bill in principle but calls for clarification on cases where such medical procedures might be necessary for improving a patient's health. The proposed changes also include a ban on distributing materials that contradict the notion of gender as a biological category.

Several civil organizations, including the National Network for Children, the Education Without Backpacks Foundation, the Reading Foundation, the Anti-Corruption Fund, and the Bulgarian Center for Non-Profit Law, have expressed opposition to the bill.

The bill must pass through four additional committees before it can be presented for a plenary vote. Following TISP's proposal, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) introduced its own bill to ban gender reassignment for children on September 11.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: biological, gender, children, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

McDonald's Maintains Top Spot as Best Employer in Bulgaria for Five Consecutive Years

For five consecutive years, McDonald's has maintained its position as one of Bulgaria's top employers

Business | September 20, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Cloudy Skies and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

Friday's weather will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected in some regions and thunderstorms in Southeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 20:55

Bulgaria Prepares Payment Systems for Euro: Faster, Cheaper Transfers Ahead

In preparation for the introduction of the euro, Bulgaria is updating its payment services and systems to align with the new currency regime, as outlined in the National Plan

Business » Finance | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:03

Unstable Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB Clash Over Pre-Election Legislative Demands

The political landscape in Bulgaria appears increasingly unstable, with key parties failing to bridge their differences ahead of the upcoming elections on October 27

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 14:19

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ease Referendum Conditions

The Bulgarian parliament has rejected a proposal to ease the conditions for holding referendums.

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:49

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

MEP Elena Yoncheva Met with Bulgarian Sailors Detained by the Houthis, Urges Swift Resolution

Former journalist and current MEP, Elena Yoncheva, met with the two Bulgarian sailors from the ship Galaxy Leader, who have been held by the Houthis since November

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:50

Macedonian Deputy PM Fires Back at Bulgarian Politicians: 'Those Sleeping Next to Cash and Gold Can't Demand My Resignation'

North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski, defended his recent remarks about Bulgaria

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:41

Unstable Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB Clash Over Pre-Election Legislative Demands

The political landscape in Bulgaria appears increasingly unstable, with key parties failing to bridge their differences ahead of the upcoming elections on October 27

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 14:19

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ease Referendum Conditions

The Bulgarian parliament has rejected a proposal to ease the conditions for holding referendums.

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:49

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:35

Bulgaria’s Borissov Demands Macedonian Official’s Resignation After Controversial Remarks

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has called for the resignation of Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 11:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria