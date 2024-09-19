Bulgarian Parliament Accepts Ekaterina Zaharieva's Resignation Following EC Appointment

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Accepts Ekaterina Zaharieva's Resignation Following EC Appointment Zaharieva with GERB leader Boyko Borissov

The Bulgarian parliament has accepted the resignation of Ekaterina Zaharieva, a member of the GERB-SDS party, with a vote of 184 in favor. Zaharieva resigned from her position as a Member of Parliament following her election to the European Commission.

In her new role, Zaharieva will oversee the department for "Startups, Research and Innovation" within the European Commission. Her resignation comes as she transitions to this new European position.

Zaharieva, recently nominated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the role of Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation, is one of five European Commissioner nominees facing significant scrutiny, according to Politico.

Zaharieva, previously a Bulgarian Minister of Justice, is under particular scrutiny due to past concerns about her involvement in a scandal related to passport issuance for bribes.

Other vulnerable nominees include Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi, criticized for his controversial past as Commissioner for Enlargement, Slovenia's Marta Kos, who resigned from ambassadorial posts amid abuse allegations, Belgium's Hadja Lahbib, with concerns over her past trip to Crimea and visa issues, and Malta's Glenn Micallef, whose lack of relevant experience has raised questions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zaharieva, parliament, Commission

Related Articles:

Zaharieva Among Top Five Controversial EU Commissioner Nominees, Says Politico

Ekaterina Zaharieva is identified as one of the five European Commissioner nominees facing significant scrutiny,

World » EU | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:27

Acting PM Glavchev: Bulgaria's New EC Portfolio is Promising

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed optimism about the portfolio Bulgaria received in the European Commission

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 11:40

European Commission Proposes Smoking Ban for Outdoor Public Spaces

The European Commission has proposed extending smoking bans in the EU to include open public spaces

World » EU | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15

Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria's European Commission Portfolio: From Praise to Concern

Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 19:06

Zaharieva Expresses Gratitude for Nomination to Lead EU Innovation and Research

Ekaterina Zaharieva gave her first comment after being nominated for the role of European Commissioner for Startups, Innovation, and Research

World » EU | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 15:23

Bulgaria’s Ekaterina Zaharieva Nominated as European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation

Ekaterina Zaharieva from Bulgaria has been appointed as the European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation

World » EU | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

MEP Elena Yoncheva Met with Bulgarian Sailors Detained by the Houthis, Urges Swift Resolution

Former journalist and current MEP, Elena Yoncheva, met with the two Bulgarian sailors from the ship Galaxy Leader, who have been held by the Houthis since November

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:50

Macedonian Deputy PM Fires Back at Bulgarian Politicians: 'Those Sleeping Next to Cash and Gold Can't Demand My Resignation'

North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski, defended his recent remarks about Bulgaria

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 18:41

New Bulgarian Legislation Targets Gender Change for Minors and Limits Gender Science Access

A parliamentary committee in Bulgaria approved a bill on Wednesday that bans medical procedures for changing the biological sex of minors, a practice not currently permitted

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Unstable Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB Clash Over Pre-Election Legislative Demands

The political landscape in Bulgaria appears increasingly unstable, with key parties failing to bridge their differences ahead of the upcoming elections on October 27

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 14:19

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ease Referendum Conditions

The Bulgarian parliament has rejected a proposal to ease the conditions for holding referendums.

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:49

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria