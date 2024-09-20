Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Highlights NATO Cooperation and Support for Ukraine at Bucharest-9 Meeting

On September 18, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov participated in a meeting of the Bucharest-9 (B-9) defense ministers in Bucharest, Romania. The forum also included representatives from the United States.

The discussions focused on the regional security environment and its implications for Euro-Atlantic security. The ministers reviewed the outcomes of the recent NATO summit in Washington, emphasizing the need to bolster the defense of the Alliance’s Eastern flank and ensure collective readiness against potential threats. The group underscored the importance of enhancing the resilience of the Alliance’s most vulnerable partners due to ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The defense ministers reaffirmed the Bucharest-9 format as a key platform for regional security cooperation, supporting dialogue and interaction among member countries. They stressed the need for increased cooperation to address evolving security challenges and maintain stability.

In his address, Minister Zapryanov reaffirmed Bulgaria's national positions and emphasized the importance of providing urgent assistance to Ukraine to support its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He highlighted the necessity of implementing NATO summit decisions, including mechanisms for security assistance and training for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Zapryanov reiterated Bulgaria's commitment to supporting Ukraine through NATO, the EU, the UN, and bilateral and multilateral channels, in line with National Assembly decisions. He also emphasized the role of partnerships in enhancing stability and security, specifically highlighting the need for strengthened political dialogue and cooperation with Moldova, Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The minister called for reinforcing NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities, focusing on resilience against malign influences in strategic regions such as the Western Balkans and the Black Sea. He reported on efforts to strengthen the Eastern flank of the Alliance, including the establishment of a Multinational Divisional Headquarters in Bulgaria and the ratification of a Memorandum of Understanding with Romania on the Special Operations Regional Component Command.

Addressing hybrid threats, Zapryanov stressed the importance of building institutional and societal resilience and proactive measures in countering disinformation and enhancing strategic communication. He mentioned the Ministry of Defense’s efforts to develop an information policy and create a Strategic Communications Strategy.

During the forum, Minister Zapryanov held a bilateral consultation with Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar, discussing mutual interests such as security in the Black Sea region, aid to Ukraine, military mobility corridors, and the Regional Special Operations Command. Both ministers praised the strong bilateral military relations and discussed further deepening cooperation.