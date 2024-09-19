Sustainable Energy Expo: CISOLAR 2024 and GREENBATTERY 2024 to Ignite Innovations in Renewable Energy

The premier event for the solar energy and energy storage sectors, Sustainable Energy Expo: CISOLAR 2024, will take place at the Laminor Arena in Bucharest, Romania. This year’s expo, will be held on October 15-17, 2024, promises to be the most comprehensive and dynamic yet, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from around the globe.

CISOLAR 2024: The 12th Solar Energy Expo & Conference

As the go-to business platform for the solar energy sector in Central and Eastern Europe, CISOLAR 2024 continues its tradition of excellence. Over the past 12 years, CISOLAR has united market players and presented top-notch PV companies, services, technologies, and equipment worldwide. This year’s expo and conference will delve into the latest solar energy trends and technologies, focusing on the emerging markets of Central and Eastern Europe. Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry leaders and have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge products, technologies, and services.

Parallel Event Alert: GREENBATTERY 2024

Running concurrently with CISOLAR 2024, GREENBATTERY 2024, the CEE Energy Storage Conference and Exhibition, will spotlight the latest advancements in energy storage technology. This event, part of the Sustainable Energy Expo & Forum of CEE, will cover a broad spectrum of topics including sustainability, technology, hydrogen, electric vehicle infrastructure, electrification, business opportunities, and policy for energy security. GREENBATTERY 2024 is set to be a cornerstone event for professionals and enthusiasts in the energy storage sector, providing unparalleled networking opportunities and insights into the future of energy storage solutions.

Why Attend?

Networking Opportunities : Connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

Exhibitions : Explore cutting-edge products, services, and technologies from leading companies.

Insightful Conferences : Gain access to the latest trends, technologies, and business opportunities in solar energy and energy storage.

Focus on Emerging Markets: Special emphasis on the dynamic and rapidly growing markets of Central and Eastern Europe.

Among the Sponsors: General Energy Storage Partner: Jinko ESS, Gigawatt Sponsor: SolarSK, Gigawatt Sponsor: Voltaj, Megawatt Sponsor: Recom Technologies.

For more information and to register, visit CISOLAR 2024.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sustainable energy revolution. Join us in Bucharest for CISOLAR 2024 and GREENBATTERY 2024 to shape the future of renewable energy!

Media Contact

Ibcentre

Website

Email: cisolar@ibcentre.org

Phone: +40316317407

About Sustainable Energy Expo

Sustainable Energy Expo is an umbrella event that hosts CISOLAR and GREENBATTERY, focusing on solar energy and energy storage innovations. It is dedicated to fostering advancements in renewable energy technologies and promoting sustainable energy solutions.