Greece to Acquire US Switchblade Drones for Military Enhancement

Greece is set to purchase Switchblade drones from the United States to enhance its military capabilities, according to sources cited by Reuters on Wednesday. The Switchblade, manufactured by AeroVironment, Inc., is a compact loitering munition that flies to a target before detonating. This type of drone has gained prominence due to its use by the Ukrainian military against Russian forces.
The US has previously supplied more than 700 Switchblade 300 drones to Ukraine as part of an arms package following Russia's invasion in 2022. The Greek government has chosen to acquire these drones, although the exact quantity has not been disclosed. The cost of the procurement is estimated at 75.2 million euros, with the Greek military selecting models with ranges of up to 20 km (12 miles) and up to 40 km (25 miles).
The acquisition will supplement Greece's existing Spike anti-tank missiles, which Athens has purchased from Israel and plans to deploy to its Aegean islands. Additionally, Greece is working on developing its own drone and anti-drone systems. The Switchblade procurement must still be approved by Greece’s top decision-making body for foreign affairs and defense, KYSEA.
This drone purchase is part of a broader defense modernization effort. Greece has initiated a multi-billion-dollar, 10-year purchasing plan, which includes acquiring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. The Greek government finalized a deal in July for 20 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft, with an option for 20 more. The U.S. State Department approved a potential sale of up to forty F-35 jets and associated equipment to Greece in an .6 billion deal earlier this year.
In addition, Greece will procure three frigates from France, with the first, named "Kimon," launched last year at the Naval Group shipyard in Lorient. The frigates "Kimon," "Nearchos," and "Formionas" are expected to bolster the Greek Navy, according to Minister of Defense Nikos Dendias.
