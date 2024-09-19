Bulgaria Abstains as UN Calls for Israeli Withdrawal from Palestinian Territories

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Abstains as UN Calls for Israeli Withdrawal from Palestinian Territories

The UN General Assembly recently passed a resolution urging Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories within 12 months, based on recommendations from the UN Court of Justice. The resolution also calls for member states to refrain from selling arms and military equipment to Israel for use in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. Additionally, it recommends a boycott of Israeli products originating from these territories. Notably, the resolution does not address Hamas or the October 7 attack. These territories, which extend beyond Israel's 1967 borders, are currently under Israeli control, which the country justifies by citing its right to protect itself from Palestinian terrorism.

In the vote, Bulgaria was among the 43 countries that chose to abstain. Out of the total votes, 14 countries, including the USA, opposed the resolution, while 124 countries, including 13 EU members such as France and Spain, supported it.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, UN, Israel, abstained

Related Articles:

McDonald's Maintains Top Spot as Best Employer in Bulgaria for Five Consecutive Years

For five consecutive years, McDonald's has maintained its position as one of Bulgaria's top employers

Business | September 20, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Cloudy Skies and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

Friday's weather will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected in some regions and thunderstorms in Southeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 20:55

Bulgaria Prepares Payment Systems for Euro: Faster, Cheaper Transfers Ahead

In preparation for the introduction of the euro, Bulgaria is updating its payment services and systems to align with the new currency regime, as outlined in the National Plan

Business » Finance | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:03

New Bulgarian Legislation Targets Gender Change for Minors and Limits Gender Science Access

A parliamentary committee in Bulgaria approved a bill on Wednesday that bans medical procedures for changing the biological sex of minors, a practice not currently permitted

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Unstable Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB Clash Over Pre-Election Legislative Demands

The political landscape in Bulgaria appears increasingly unstable, with key parties failing to bridge their differences ahead of the upcoming elections on October 27

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 14:19

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Ease Referendum Conditions

The Bulgarian parliament has rejected a proposal to ease the conditions for holding referendums.

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

European Parliament Endorses Ukraine's Right to Strike Military Targets in Russia

The European Parliament has passed a resolution supporting Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military targets within Russia

World » EU | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 16:30

Ukraine Unveils "Dragon Drones" with Incendiary Capabilities Against Russian Positions

Since early September, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and various bloggers have shared footage on social media of a new type of drone, known as the "dragon drone," in action

World » Ukraine | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 15:00

US Federal Reserve Cuts Key Interest Rate for First Time in Four Years

For the first time in four years, the United States Federal Reserve has lowered the key interest rate

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 13:39

Greece to Acquire US Switchblade Drones for Military Enhancement

Greece is set to purchase Switchblade drones from the United States to enhance its military capabilities

World » Southeast Europe | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:01

State Agency for National Security Denies Bulgarian Involvement in Hezbollah Pager Exports (UPDATED)

In response to recent media reports alleging that a Bulgarian-registered company supplied pagers to the Lebanese organization Hezbollah,

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:15

Coup Attempt Foiled in Armenia: Recruits Trained in Russia to Overthrow Government

Armenian authorities have thwarted a coup attempt, leading to the arrest of three individuals, while four others remain at large

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria