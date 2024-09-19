Bulgaria Abstains as UN Calls for Israeli Withdrawal from Palestinian Territories

The UN General Assembly recently passed a resolution urging Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories within 12 months, based on recommendations from the UN Court of Justice. The resolution also calls for member states to refrain from selling arms and military equipment to Israel for use in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. Additionally, it recommends a boycott of Israeli products originating from these territories. Notably, the resolution does not address Hamas or the October 7 attack. These territories, which extend beyond Israel's 1967 borders, are currently under Israeli control, which the country justifies by citing its right to protect itself from Palestinian terrorism.

In the vote, Bulgaria was among the 43 countries that chose to abstain. Out of the total votes, 14 countries, including the USA, opposed the resolution, while 124 countries, including 13 EU members such as France and Spain, supported it.