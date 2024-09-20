Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Plant to Import Russian Parts as Government Approves Exception

Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Plant to Import Russian Parts as Government Approves Exception

The Bulgarian government has approved a decision allowing Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to engage in public procurement and secure contracts for the supply of goods and services from Russia. This exception, recorded in today's Council of Ministers decision, aligns with European Union regulations.

Under this decision, Kozloduy NPP is permitted to import iron and steel products from Russia, as well as goods, technology, and technical assistance necessary for executing specific contracts listed in the decision's annexes. This exception will remain in effect only until the existing contracts are fulfilled.

The primary reason for this exception is to ensure the safe operation of the plant, which was originally constructed by Russian contractors. Given that many of the plant's systems and equipment are of Russian origin, it is crucial for the plant to maintain contracts with Russian suppliers for goods and services related to the annual maintenance and reliable operation of Units 5 and 6.

Kozloduy NPP is Bulgaria's sole nuclear power plant, supplying about one-third of the country's electricity. The plant marked its 50th anniversary in September. Currently, Units 5 and 6 are operational, but they must demonstrate continued safe operation by 2027 and 2029, respectively, or face potential license revocation by the Nuclear Regulatory Agency. Ensuring compliance with safety standards involves ongoing equipment modernization and maintenance.

Looking ahead, Bulgaria plans to build additional units, 7 and 8, at the plant. The American firm Westinghouse has been selected to supply the nuclear components, specifically AP 1000 reactors, while South Korea's Hyundai will handle the engineering and construction. The investment for this expansion is projected to range between 14 billion and 17 billion dollars.

