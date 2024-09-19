Coup Attempt Foiled in Armenia: Recruits Trained in Russia to Overthrow Government

Armenian authorities have thwarted a coup attempt, leading to the arrest of three individuals, while four others remain at large. The Armenian Investigative Committee confirmed that law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the additional suspects involved in the plot to seize power, as reported by Armenpress.

Among those implicated, five are Armenian citizens, while two are former residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. The coup organizers reportedly recruited several Armenian nationals in 2024, offering them a monthly payment of 220,000 rubles to travel to Russia for military training. The recruits were told they would participate in a three-month course, after which they would return to join the army.

Upon arriving in Rostov-on-Don, the recruits were subjected to polygraph tests by the plot leaders to check for connections with Armenian law enforcement. They were then sent to the Arbat military base for close combat training. It was only later that the recruits were informed of the true purpose of their training: to return to Armenia and execute a coup to overthrow the government. Some recruits chose to leave the group after learning about the plan.

The coup was foiled through the efforts of Armenian law enforcement, who are continuing to investigate and identify other possible accomplices in the failed plot.