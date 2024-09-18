Pregnant Ukrainian Woman Attacked in Central Varna

A 38-year-old Ukrainian woman, who works as a street musician, was assaulted and beaten on a central street in Varna. Despite being pregnant, the woman fortunately did not suffer any serious injuries during the attack.

The incident took place on Saturday, when a drunk man targeted her. Hearing her cries for help, several young men intervened and detained the attacker until police arrived. The man was held in custody for 24 hours before warning protocols were issued, according to the police.

Authorities identified the attacker as a 44-year-old Bulgarian man with no prior criminal record. Initially, he spoke in Russian, leading to confusion about his nationality, but it was later confirmed that he is a Bulgarian citizen. Senior Inspector Ivan Dimitrov from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna provided this information during an interview with BNT. The man was intoxicated at the time of his arrest.