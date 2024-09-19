Trump and Zelensky Likely to Meet During Ukrainian Leader’s US Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the United States next week, where he will address the UN Security Council on the ongoing war with Russia. In Kyiv, Zelensky confirmed that preparations are underway for his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, where he plans to present Ukraine's "Victory Plan". The details of this plan have not yet been made public, but Zelensky emphasized the importance of peace, stating that "there is no alternative" and rejecting any solutions that would simply delay further Russian aggression.

Former US President Donald Trump has indicated that he will "probably" meet with Zelensky during his visit, though he provided no additional information on the potential meeting. The Ukrainian leader’s trip is set to include engagements with various figures in US politics.

Kamala Harris, Trump's opponent in the upcoming election and a leading figure in the Democratic Party, also has plans to meet with Zelensky next week, underscoring the importance of Ukraine's position in global diplomatic discussions. Both parties are closely following the developments in Ukraine, with Zelensky’s meetings expected to play a key role in shaping US-Ukrainian relations moving forward.