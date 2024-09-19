20 Dead in Lebanon as Explosions Target Hezbollah Devices; Global Calls for Restraint

At least 20 people have been killed, and over 450 injured, following a second wave of explosions targeting mobile communications devices in Lebanon. These attacks occurred in areas such as the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon. Many of the explosions involved two-way radio communication devices, commonly known as walkie-talkies, used by Hezbollah. Some of the explosions took place during funerals for the 12 individuals who died in an earlier blast involving pagers.

In a related announcement, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a shift in military focus. He stated that while resources would be redirected towards the northern front, the Israeli military would continue its efforts in Gaza. "The center of gravity is moving north," Gallant said, emphasizing that Israel is working simultaneously on both fronts and has not forgotten the hostages or the southern conflict.

For months, the Israeli army has been engaged in clashes with Hezbollah along the northern border. Gallant indicated that Israel's military goals now include securing the safe return of civilians to the northern towns affected by the ongoing conflict. The heightened tensions have sparked warnings from international actors about the potential for further escalation.

Iran, in response to the recent attack on its ambassador to Lebanon, has expressed its intent to take necessary actions within the framework of international law. The Iranian diplomat was injured in the previous explosions involving pagers. A written statement from Iran’s representative to the UN reaffirmed the country's position.

Meanwhile, the United States continues its diplomatic efforts to prevent a broader conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. White House National Security Adviser John Kirby confirmed that active measures are being taken to mediate and contain the situation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also expressed concerns about the escalating conflict, urging all involved parties to exercise restraint to avoid a significant deterioration of the situation. He warned of the serious risks posed by the continued violence, calling for urgent measures to de-escalate tensions.