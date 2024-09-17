Cloudy and Rainy Thursday Across Bulgaria, with Snow in the Mountains
On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather with afternoon rain showers expected in Southwestern and Northeastern regions. The wind will be light to moderate, blowing from the east. Temperatures will range from 9°C to 14°C at night, with Sofia seeing a low of 12°C. Daytime highs will be between 20°C and 25°C, with Sofia reaching 20°C.
Along the coast, the weather will also be cloudy with isolated rain showers anticipated in the evening. The wind will be light to moderate from the north, and temperatures will reach highs of 22°C to 25°C. The sea water temperature will range from 22°C to 25°C.
In the mountains, cloudy conditions will persist with rain showers in southwestern areas and snowfall at higher elevations of the Rila and Pirin ranges in the afternoon. The wind will be light to moderate, coming from the east. Temperatures will peak at 16°C at 1,200 meters and drop to 8°C at 2,000 meters.
