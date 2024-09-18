Handheld Radios Detonate in Beirut Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions

World | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:35
Bulgaria: Handheld Radios Detonate in Beirut Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions

Explosions were reported in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Lebanese news agency. Dahiyeh, known for its association with Hezbollah, was among several areas in Lebanon where similar incidents occurred. Reuters journalists in the southern suburbs of Beirut confirmed hearing at least two distinct explosions in different locations on the same day.

The cause of the explosions was not immediately identified, but they followed a series of detonations involving pagers used by Hezbollah throughout Lebanon. Reports indicate that the recent blasts involved handheld radios rather than the pagers that exploded the previous day.

Footage from Lebanon shows the detonation of numerous Hezbollah two-way radios, including during a funeral for four Hezbollah operatives killed by their pagers. Sources suggest that Israel has targeted and destroyed thousands of personal radios used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hezbollah, explosions, radios

Related Articles:

Explosions in Lebanon Linked to Hungarian-Pager Manufacturer: Hezbollah Blames Israel

|

Pager Blasts in Lebanon: US Distances Itself as Iran and Hezbollah Point to Israel

|

Exploding Pagers Injure Dozens of Hezbollah Members

|

Israel Declares 48-Hour Emergency Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

|

Hezbollah Fires 50 Rockets on Israel After Deadly Strike in Lebanon

|

Yahya Sinwar Assumes Leadership of Hamas Following Haniyeh's Death

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Explosions in Lebanon Linked to Hungarian-Pager Manufacturer: Hezbollah Blames Israel

The pagers used in the coordinated explosions in Lebanon yesterday were manufactured by a Hungarian company

World | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 13:26

Zaharieva Among Top Five Controversial EU Commissioner Nominees, Says Politico

Ekaterina Zaharieva is identified as one of the five European Commissioner nominees facing significant scrutiny,

World » EU | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:27

Nuclear Bomb, Earthquake? Ukrainian Drones Trigger Massive Explosion at Russian Missile Depot

Last night, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Directorate of Intelligence, and the Special Operations Forces targeted and destroyed a major warehouse

World » Russia | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:14

Lufthansa and Air France Suspend Flights to Israel Amid Security Concerns

Airlines from the Lufthansa and Air France groups have suspended flights to and from Israel for security reasons

World | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37

IMF Postpones Russia Mission Amid Criticism, Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Seven Regions, US Briefed on Kyiv’s Peace Plan

Seven regions in Russia have reported the downing of Ukrainian drones and missiles, with the Russian Ministry of Defense announcing that 54 drones were intercepted over several areas

World » Ukraine | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:31

European Commission Proposes Smoking Ban for Outdoor Public Spaces

The European Commission has proposed extending smoking bans in the EU to include open public spaces

World » EU | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria