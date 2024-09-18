Handheld Radios Detonate in Beirut Following Hezbollah Pager Explosions
Explosions were reported in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Lebanese news agency. Dahiyeh, known for its association with Hezbollah, was among several areas in Lebanon where similar incidents occurred. Reuters journalists in the southern suburbs of Beirut confirmed hearing at least two distinct explosions in different locations on the same day.
The cause of the explosions was not immediately identified, but they followed a series of detonations involving pagers used by Hezbollah throughout Lebanon. Reports indicate that the recent blasts involved handheld radios rather than the pagers that exploded the previous day.
⚡️Explosion of mobile smartphones, including an iPhone, inside a mobile phone store in Sidon as per local reports pic.twitter.com/lYbaCdpM3O— War Monitor (@WarMonitors) September 18, 2024
Footage from Lebanon shows the detonation of numerous Hezbollah two-way radios, including during a funeral for four Hezbollah operatives killed by their pagers. Sources suggest that Israel has targeted and destroyed thousands of personal radios used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon.
Hundreds, possibly thousands of #Hezbollah two-way radios were just detonated across #Lebanon.— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) September 18, 2024
Video footage shows one during a funeral for 4 #Hezbollah operatives killed by their pagers yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fyjyw0H1rD
