Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

McDonald's Maintains Top Spot as Best Employer in Bulgaria for Five Consecutive Years
For five consecutive years, McDonald's has maintained its position as one of Bulgaria's top employers
Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria. This consulate, set to be located in Sofia, will cover the entire Bulgarian territory.
Mihail Mihailov, who has a notable history of diplomatic service, will head the new consulate. Mihailov served as the third secretary at the Bulgarian embassy in Addis Ababa from 1985 to 1990. From 2006 to 2021, he was the Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in Namibia, based in Windhoek. In recognition of his significant contributions to enhancing Bulgaria's standing in Namibia and fostering bilateral relations, Mihailov was awarded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' "Golden Laurel Branch" in February 2021.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that the opening of this consulate will enhance and advance bilateral relations between the two countries, further strengthening cooperation with Namibia.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
North Macedonia plans to request an explanation from the office of Bulgaria’s President, Rumen Radev, following a photo from his meeting with Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on Friday
Bulgaria surpassed Poland in terms of trade and turnover with China last year
Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai
A break-in occurred at the Bulgarian consulate in Dubai, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has rejected the idea of negotiating with the Bulgarian caretaker government, opting instead to wait for a regular cabinet to be elected in Bulgaria before initiating dialogue
Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev has revealed that a hygienist was found to have conducted interviews for Bulgarian citizenship at the Bulgarian consulate in Bitola
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023