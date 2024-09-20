Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria. This consulate, set to be located in Sofia, will cover the entire Bulgarian territory.

Mihail Mihailov, who has a notable history of diplomatic service, will head the new consulate. Mihailov served as the third secretary at the Bulgarian embassy in Addis Ababa from 1985 to 1990. From 2006 to 2021, he was the Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in Namibia, based in Windhoek. In recognition of his significant contributions to enhancing Bulgaria's standing in Namibia and fostering bilateral relations, Mihailov was awarded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' "Golden Laurel Branch" in February 2021.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects that the opening of this consulate will enhance and advance bilateral relations between the two countries, further strengthening cooperation with Namibia.