Tensions Rise Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia After Deputy PM's Sharp Criticism

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:40
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded after an interview with North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski, who criticized Bulgaria for the absence of the flag of North Macedonia at an informal meeting between Presidents Rumen Radev and Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. Nikoloski's comments included strong criticism, stating that Bulgaria lacked civility and respect.

In response, the MFA declared it would not engage in such non-European rhetoric. It emphasized that Bulgaria’s partners had been informed of the provocations, which seemed aimed at disrupting diplomatic dialogue. The MFA also reiterated the importance of good neighborly relations for North Macedonia's European integration.

Bulgarian MPs also reacted sharply to Nikoloski's comments. Asen Vassilev, co-chair of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), criticized the remarks as insulting and disproportionate, urging North Macedonia to honor existing agreements if it wanted to join the European Union. He emphasized that Bulgaria's interests were protected by the EU and called for a reminder that written agreements must be upheld.

Delyan Peevski, chair of the DPS parliamentary group, also condemned the comments, calling for North Macedonia's ambassador to be recalled until Bulgaria receives a formal apology. He insisted that Bulgaria would not tolerate such insults from a country it had supported in the past.

Ivan Ivanov, deputy chair of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) parliamentary group, described the statements as unacceptable and warned they could harm bilateral relations. He stressed that Bulgaria had done everything possible to support North Macedonia’s EU bid, citing the good-neighbor agreement, which had not been respected by the Macedonian government. Ivanov, a historian, labeled Nikoloski's remarks as lies, insisting the shared history between the two nations is a historical fact.

Toshko Yordanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) viewed the comments as further evidence that North Macedonia does not belong in the EU. He criticized WCC-DB, DPS, and GERB for lifting the veto on North Macedonia’s EU accession, stating that leaders who use such rhetoric should have no place in the EU. Yordanov pointed out that North Macedonia’s history is tied to Bulgaria and argued that their current leaders’ attitudes demonstrated disrespect toward the entire EU. He called for European partners to take a strong stance on the issue, emphasizing that North Macedonia’s accession talks should not proceed until they respect treaties.

