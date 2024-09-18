Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Crash Receive Posthumous Military Rank Promotions

September 18, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Pilots Lost in Crash Receive Posthumous Military Rank Promotions

The pilots Major Petko Dimitrov and Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Dunkin, who tragically lost their lives in the "Graf Ignatievo" plane crash on September 13, have been posthumously promoted to higher military ranks. The promotions were made by order of Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov.

Major Petko Dimitrov Dimitrov, who served as the head of the "Planning and Reporting of Flight Activity" unit in the "Flight-tactical training" department of military formation 52090 in Dolna Mitropolia, was elevated to the rank of "lieutenant colonel."

Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Atanasov Dunkin, a junior expert in the "Aviation, Emergency Rescue, and Training" service of the same military formation, was promoted to the rank of "captain."

