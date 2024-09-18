New and Returning Political Forces Set to Contest Bulgarian Elections (List of All Parties)

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties
Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria
Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) has authorized 24 parties and 9 coalitions to participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27. This marks a slight increase from the previous elections held on June 9, where 20 parties and 11 coalitions were registered.
Political entities have until September 24 to withdraw their applications, and coalition names and compositions can be modified until September 21. The deadline for submitting candidate lists is also September 24, followed by a lottery to determine ballot positions the next day. The official campaign period will commence on September 27, exactly one month before Election Day.
The following parties and coalitions have been admitted to the elections, listed in the order of their registration:
*DPS-Peevski faction
**DPS-Dogan faction
The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded after an interview with North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski
Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski made a pointed remark in response to the controversy over the absence of the Macedonian flag
In the Bulgarian National Assembly, a request by the "Revival" party to host an exhibition portraying the Palestinian perspective on the war in Gaza has sparked controversy
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed optimism about the portfolio Bulgaria received in the European Commission
Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation
The Supreme Administrative Court has rejected the appeal from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction), represented by Jevdet Chakarov
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023