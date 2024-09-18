New and Returning Political Forces Set to Contest Bulgarian Elections (List of All Parties)

Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) has authorized 24 parties and 9 coalitions to participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27. This marks a slight increase from the previous elections held on June 9, where 20 parties and 11 coalitions were registered.

Political entities have until September 24 to withdraw their applications, and coalition names and compositions can be modified until September 21. The deadline for submitting candidate lists is also September 24, followed by a lottery to determine ballot positions the next day. The official campaign period will commence on September 27, exactly one month before Election Day.

The following parties and coalitions have been admitted to the elections, listed in the order of their registration:

Coalition "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning" (DPS, "New Leaders", "Bulgarian Voice")*

"Green Party"

"Ataka"

"Bulgari"

"Bulgarian National Union 'New Democracy'" (BNS)

Coalition "My Country Bulgaria " ("United Social Democracy", "Bulgarian Left")

"There Is Such a People" (TISP)

"CRT" - Competence, Responsibility, and Truth (KOI)

People's Party "The Truth and Only the Truth"

Coalition "Russophiles" ("Bulgarian Communist Party", "Party of the Bulgarian Communists", "Russophiles for the Revival of the Fatherland")

"The Law" (Pravoto)

"Direct Democracy"

Coalition "Free Voters" ("Green Union", "Republicans for Bulgaria ", "Union of Free Democrats")

"Bulgarian Path" Socialist Party

"Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH)

"National Movement for Rights and Freedoms" (NDPS)

"People's Voice" (Glas naroden)

People's Party "Freedom and Dignity"

Coalition "Blue Bulgaria " (KOD, "Bulgarian Democratic Forum", "Movement of Democratic Action - D3", NDSV, "Bulgarian New Democracy", "Conservative Bulgaria Party", "Radical Democratic Party in Bulgaria ", "United Farmers")

"Greatness" (Velichie)

Coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria " ("We Continue the Change", "Yes Bulgaria Movement", "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria ") (WCC-DB)

Coalition "BSP - United Left" (Bulgarian Socialist Party, ABV, BSDE, "Movement 21", "European Security and Integration", "Movement for Social Humanism", "Political Club 'Ekoglasnost'", "Political Club 'Thrace'", "Political Movement 'Social Democrats'", "Stand Up Bulgaria ", MIR, "Communist Party of Bulgaria ", "Bulgarian Spring", "Union for the Fatherland")

Coalition "GERB-SDS" (GERB, "Union of Democratic Forces")

"Bulgarian Rise" (Balgarzhki Vazhod)

"VOLT"

Coalition "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" ("Fair Bulgaria United Patriots", "People's Agricultural Union")**

*DPS-Peevski faction

**DPS-Dogan faction