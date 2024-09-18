New and Returning Political Forces Set to Contest Bulgarian Elections (List of All Parties)

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:03
Bulgaria: New and Returning Political Forces Set to Contest Bulgarian Elections (List of All Parties)

Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) has authorized 24 parties and 9 coalitions to participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27. This marks a slight increase from the previous elections held on June 9, where 20 parties and 11 coalitions were registered.

Political entities have until September 24 to withdraw their applications, and coalition names and compositions can be modified until September 21. The deadline for submitting candidate lists is also September 24, followed by a lottery to determine ballot positions the next day. The official campaign period will commence on September 27, exactly one month before Election Day.

The following parties and coalitions have been admitted to the elections, listed in the order of their registration:

  • Coalition "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning" (DPS, "New Leaders", "Bulgarian Voice")*
  • "Green Party"
  • "Ataka"
  • "Bulgari"
  • "Bulgarian National Union 'New Democracy'" (BNS)
  • Coalition "My Country Bulgaria" ("United Social Democracy", "Bulgarian Left")
  • "Revival" (Vazrazhdane)
  • "There Is Such a People" (TISP)
  • "CRT" - Competence, Responsibility, and Truth (KOI)
  • People's Party "The Truth and Only the Truth"
  • Coalition "Russophiles" ("Bulgarian Communist Party", "Party of the Bulgarian Communists", "Russophiles for the Revival of the Fatherland")
  • "The Law" (Pravoto)
  • "Direct Democracy"
  • Coalition "Free Voters" ("Green Union", "Republicans for Bulgaria", "Union of Free Democrats")
  • "Bulgaria of Labor and Reason"
  • "Democrats for Responsibility, Freedom, and Tolerance"
  • "Bulgarian Path" Socialist Party
  • "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH)
  • "National Movement for Rights and Freedoms" (NDPS)
  • "People's Voice" (Glas naroden)
  • People's Party "Freedom and Dignity"
  • Coalition "Blue Bulgaria" (KOD, "Bulgarian Democratic Forum", "Movement of Democratic Action - D3", NDSV, "Bulgarian New Democracy", "Conservative Bulgaria Party", "Radical Democratic Party in Bulgaria", "United Farmers")
  • "VMRO - Bulgarian National Movement"
  • "Greatness" (Velichie)
  • Coalition "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" ("We Continue the Change", "Yes Bulgaria Movement", "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria") (WCC-DB)
  • "Brigade" (Brigada)
  • Coalition "BSP - United Left" (Bulgarian Socialist Party, ABV, BSDE, "Movement 21", "European Security and Integration", "Movement for Social Humanism", "Political Club 'Ekoglasnost'", "Political Club 'Thrace'", "Political Movement 'Social Democrats'", "Stand Up Bulgaria", MIR, "Communist Party of Bulgaria", "Bulgarian Spring", "Union for the Fatherland")
  • "Bulgarian Union for Direct Democracy"
  • Coalition "GERB-SDS" (GERB, "Union of Democratic Forces")
  • "Bulgarian Rise" (Balgarzhki Vazhod)
  • "VOLT"
  • Coalition "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" ("Fair Bulgaria United Patriots", "People's Agricultural Union")**
  • "Unity" (Edinenie)

*DPS-Peevski faction

**DPS-Dogan faction

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: parties, elections, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Significant Surge in Tourist Overnight Stays, Leading EU Growth

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgaria has emerged as one of the top five EU countries in terms of growth in tourist overnight stays for the second quarter of 2024

Business » Tourism | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Unstable Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB Clash Over Pre-Election Legislative Demands

The political landscape in Bulgaria appears increasingly unstable, with key parties failing to bridge their differences ahead of the upcoming elections on October 27

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Cloudy and Rainy Thursday Across Bulgaria, with Snow in the Mountains

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather with afternoon rain showers expected in Southwestern and Northeastern regions

Society » Environment | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:39

Tensions Rise Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia After Deputy PM's Sharp Criticism

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded after an interview with North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:40

The Tourist Industry: Workers from Third Countries Use Bulgaria as a Springboard

The Bulgarian tourism industry faces significant challenges due to delays in processing both work and tourist visas for individuals from third countries

Business » Tourism | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Tensions Rise Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia After Deputy PM's Sharp Criticism

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded after an interview with North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:40

Macedonian Official Labels Bulgarians "Uncivilized" Over Flag Incident

Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski made a pointed remark in response to the controversy over the absence of the Macedonian flag

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14

'Revival' Party Pushes for Palestinian Perspective on Gaza Conflict in Bulgarian Parliament

In the Bulgarian National Assembly, a request by the "Revival" party to host an exhibition portraying the Palestinian perspective on the war in Gaza has sparked controversy

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 15:03

Acting PM Glavchev: Bulgaria's New EC Portfolio is Promising

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed optimism about the portfolio Bulgaria received in the European Commission

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 11:40

Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria's European Commission Portfolio: From Praise to Concern

Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 19:06

DPS-Dogan Faction Faces Another Legal Setback as Court Upholds Election Commission Decision

The Supreme Administrative Court has rejected the appeal from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS-Dogan faction), represented by Jevdet Chakarov

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 18:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria