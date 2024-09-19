The Tourist Industry: Workers from Third Countries Use Bulgaria as a Springboard

Business » TOURISM | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: The Tourist Industry: Workers from Third Countries Use Bulgaria as a Springboard @Pixabay

The Bulgarian tourism industry faces significant challenges due to delays in processing both work and tourist visas for individuals from third countries, BNR reports. The situation has particularly impacted the tourism and construction sectors, with other industries also struggling to manage visa applications.

The issue intensified following the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a shift in the workforce as some employees left the sector. Recent changes, including Bulgaria's partial accession to the Schengen Area, have exacerbated the difficulties in attracting workers from third countries. Meglena Plugchieva, former Bulgarian ambassador and current head of the Bulgarian Union of Balneology and Spa Tourism, highlights that the reduced capacity of consular offices and understaffed personnel are major contributors to the delays.

Another issue is that a significant portion of workers from third countries are using Bulgaria merely as a transit point to Western Europe, with 40% continuing their journey to other destinations. Plugchieva suggests that a more efficient licensing regime for companies recruiting foreign workers might improve the situation.

The Ministry of Tourism emphasizes the need to boost domestic interest in tourism careers and enhance the prestige of the sector. Venelina Chervenkova from the Ministry advocates for stronger connections between employers and students through dual education programs and increased internships at real tourist sites.

Interest from third-country citizens in working in Bulgaria has risen since the onset of the war in Ukraine. By August this year, nearly 4,000 long-term residence permits had been issued, with 1,600 granted for employment, according to the Main Migration Directorate.

To address these issues, the Ministry of Tourism plans to hold a meeting at the end of the tourist season with relevant stakeholders to develop a more efficient hiring process. This includes creating a priority list of countries to expedite visa procedures and ensure predictability for the industry.

The shortage of consular staff, particularly during peak periods, is a major problem, according to Georgi Vodenski, director of the Consular Relations Directorate. Although short-term staff are typically assigned during busy times, budget constraints limit the ability to maintain this support throughout the year. Consular offices in cities like Astana, Tashkent, and New Delhi are experiencing a significant increase in visa applications.

Visa processing for tourists is also affected by additional Schengen checks, which complicate and slow down the process. Ivan Motev from the National Visa Center notes that electronic visas, although planned, are unlikely to be implemented before 2026.

The Bulgarian Union of Balneology and Spa Tourism recommends adopting faster visa processing practices similar to those of Greece, Bulgaria's southern neighbor, to improve efficiency in handling both tourist and work visas.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, visas, tourism

Related Articles:

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees Significant Surge in Tourist Overnight Stays, Leading EU Growth

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgaria has emerged as one of the top five EU countries in terms of growth in tourist overnight stays for the second quarter of 2024

Business » Tourism | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Unstable Bulgaria: GERB and WCC-DB Clash Over Pre-Election Legislative Demands

The political landscape in Bulgaria appears increasingly unstable, with key parties failing to bridge their differences ahead of the upcoming elections on October 27

Politics | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Cloudy and Rainy Thursday Across Bulgaria, with Snow in the Mountains

On Thursday, Bulgaria will experience predominantly cloudy weather with afternoon rain showers expected in Southwestern and Northeastern regions

Society » Environment | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:39

New and Returning Political Forces Set to Contest Bulgarian Elections (List of All Parties)

Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) has authorized 24 parties and 9 coalitions to participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:03

Tensions Rise Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia After Deputy PM's Sharp Criticism

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded after an interview with North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Bulgarians Rank Third in Greek Tourism After Germans and British

In 2023, Bulgarian tourists ranked third in terms of visits to Greece, following Germans and British tourists

Business » Tourism | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 10:33

The Bulgarian Icarus: Haskovo's Unique Sculpture Captures the Essence of Envy

In Haskovo, the Monument of Envy, also known as the "Bulgarian Icarus," stands out as a unique global attraction

Business » Tourism | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:01

Sofia Airport's New Terminal 3 to Set European Standards with 5-Star Status

Sofia Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of Terminal

Business » Tourism | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:19

Bulgaria's Tourism Department Pushes for Larger Budget and Health Tourism Expansion

The Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism is set to request an increased budget for national tourism advertising in 2025

Business » Tourism | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 13:07

Ryanair Names Italy as Top Destination for Bulgarian Passengers

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (6 Sep) named Italy as one of the top destinations enjoyed by its Bulgarian passengers this Summer

Business » Tourism | September 8, 2024, Sunday // 12:27

Bulgaria's Summer Tourism Stable with 1.2 Million Visitors on the Southern Black Sea Coast, British Tourists Lead

A total of 1.2 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast during this summer season

Business » Tourism | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 09:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria