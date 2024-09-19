The Tourist Industry: Workers from Third Countries Use Bulgaria as a Springboard

The Bulgarian tourism industry faces significant challenges due to delays in processing both work and tourist visas for individuals from third countries, BNR reports. The situation has particularly impacted the tourism and construction sectors, with other industries also struggling to manage visa applications.

The issue intensified following the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a shift in the workforce as some employees left the sector. Recent changes, including Bulgaria's partial accession to the Schengen Area, have exacerbated the difficulties in attracting workers from third countries. Meglena Plugchieva, former Bulgarian ambassador and current head of the Bulgarian Union of Balneology and Spa Tourism, highlights that the reduced capacity of consular offices and understaffed personnel are major contributors to the delays.

Another issue is that a significant portion of workers from third countries are using Bulgaria merely as a transit point to Western Europe, with 40% continuing their journey to other destinations. Plugchieva suggests that a more efficient licensing regime for companies recruiting foreign workers might improve the situation.

The Ministry of Tourism emphasizes the need to boost domestic interest in tourism careers and enhance the prestige of the sector. Venelina Chervenkova from the Ministry advocates for stronger connections between employers and students through dual education programs and increased internships at real tourist sites.

Interest from third-country citizens in working in Bulgaria has risen since the onset of the war in Ukraine. By August this year, nearly 4,000 long-term residence permits had been issued, with 1,600 granted for employment, according to the Main Migration Directorate.

To address these issues, the Ministry of Tourism plans to hold a meeting at the end of the tourist season with relevant stakeholders to develop a more efficient hiring process. This includes creating a priority list of countries to expedite visa procedures and ensure predictability for the industry.

The shortage of consular staff, particularly during peak periods, is a major problem, according to Georgi Vodenski, director of the Consular Relations Directorate. Although short-term staff are typically assigned during busy times, budget constraints limit the ability to maintain this support throughout the year. Consular offices in cities like Astana, Tashkent, and New Delhi are experiencing a significant increase in visa applications.

Visa processing for tourists is also affected by additional Schengen checks, which complicate and slow down the process. Ivan Motev from the National Visa Center notes that electronic visas, although planned, are unlikely to be implemented before 2026.

The Bulgarian Union of Balneology and Spa Tourism recommends adopting faster visa processing practices similar to those of Greece, Bulgaria's southern neighbor, to improve efficiency in handling both tourist and work visas.