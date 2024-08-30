Bulgaria to Compensate All Non-Household Electricity Consumers Amid High Costs

Business » ENERGY | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 14:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Compensate All Non-Household Electricity Consumers Amid High Costs @Pixabay

The Bulgarian government has decided to extend compensation for high electricity costs to all non-household consumers by the end of the year, following a change in the compensation program. The measure, requiring over 500 million leva (250 million euros), has been approved by the European Commission.

According to the Minister of Energy, approximately 549 million leva will be allocated to cover the cost of expensive electricity from July through the end of the year. This funding will be sourced entirely from existing and future revenues in the "Security of the Electricity System" fund. The measure will not draw from the State Budget, as the revenue is derived from electricity producers—specifically, five percent of their revenues and surplus earnings.

The compensation program will cover 100 percent of the costs for electricity exceeding BGN 180 per megawatt hour for all non-domestic consumers. This applies to businesses and operators of electric transmission and distribution networks for the period from July 1 this year through the end of 2024.

The European Commission has approved the program, determining it does not constitute state aid. This decision aligns with previous measures taken in 2021, confirming that the program is permissible and necessary under current market conditions. The implementation of the program is set to begin tomorrow.

