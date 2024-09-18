Zaharieva Among Top Five Controversial EU Commissioner Nominees, Says Politico

World » EU | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:27
Bulgaria: Zaharieva Among Top Five Controversial EU Commissioner Nominees, Says Politico Zaharieva with GERB leader Boyko Borissov

Ekaterina Zaharieva is identified as one of the five European Commissioner nominees facing significant scrutiny, according to Politico. Zaharieva, recently nominated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the role of Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation, is under particular scrutiny. Politico cites her as a notable target, referencing previous concerns about her involvement in a scandal related to the issuance of Bulgarian passports for bribes during her tenure as Minister of Justice, as reported by Euractiv in 2018.

At the top of the list of vulnerable nominees is Oliver Varhelyi from Hungary, known for his controversial tenure as European Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy. Varhelyi, who is slated to oversee animal health and welfare, is anticipated to face a tough confirmation hearing by MEPs due to his past criticism of EU candidates with rule of law issues and his derogatory remarks about MEPs.

Slovenian nominee Marta Kos, labeled as an "ambassador in disgrace," is expected to face intense questioning about her past. Kos resigned from her ambassadorial posts in Germany and Switzerland in 2020 amid allegations of abuse, and was subsequently investigated by the Foreign Office. Her past role as an advisor at Kreab, a lobbying firm not listed in the EU Transparency Register, and accusations of connections with the former Yugoslav police further complicate her candidacy.

Hadja Lahbib from Belgium is another nominee likely to face scrutiny. Her past, including a controversial trip to Crimea funded by Russia and issues surrounding visa issuance for Iranian officials, may raise concerns during her confirmation process.

Lastly, Maltese nominee Glenn Micallef, who is proposed for the role of Commissioner for Culture, Youth, and Sports, has surprised many with his lack of experience. Micallef, the former chief of staff to Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela, is expected to face questions about his readiness for the role.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zaharieva, Commission, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees Significant Surge in Tourist Overnight Stays, Leading EU Growth

According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgaria has emerged as one of the top five EU countries in terms of growth in tourist overnight stays for the second quarter of 2024

Business » Tourism | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Turkey’s Push to Join BRICS: A Response to Stalled EU Negotiations

Turkey has officially applied to join BRICS, an economic alliance originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa

World | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Tensions Rise Between Bulgaria and North Macedonia After Deputy PM's Sharp Criticism

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded after an interview with North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Aleksandar Nikoloski

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 16:40

Acting PM Glavchev: Bulgaria's New EC Portfolio is Promising

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed optimism about the portfolio Bulgaria received in the European Commission

Politics | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 11:40

European Commission Proposes Smoking Ban for Outdoor Public Spaces

The European Commission has proposed extending smoking bans in the EU to include open public spaces

World » EU | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15

Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria's European Commission Portfolio: From Praise to Concern

Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation

Politics | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 19:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Commission Proposes Smoking Ban for Outdoor Public Spaces

The European Commission has proposed extending smoking bans in the EU to include open public spaces

World » EU | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15

Zaharieva Expresses Gratitude for Nomination to Lead EU Innovation and Research

Ekaterina Zaharieva gave her first comment after being nominated for the role of European Commissioner for Startups, Innovation, and Research

World » EU | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 15:23

Bulgaria’s Ekaterina Zaharieva Nominated as European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation

Ekaterina Zaharieva from Bulgaria has been appointed as the European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation

World » EU | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 11:50

Explosion Rocks Cologne Center, Injuries Reported and Area Cordoned Off

An explosion occurred this morning in the heart of Cologne, Germany

World » EU | September 16, 2024, Monday // 11:12

Bulgaria Risks Losing 500 Million from Recovery Plan Due to Delayed Reforms

Atanas Pekanov, Bulgaria's former vice-prime minister for European funds under the "Donev" administration, has warned that the country is likely to forfeit at least 500 million leva (250 million euros) from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan

World » EU | September 16, 2024, Monday // 11:00

Resignation of Thierry Breton Adds Further Turmoil to EU Commission Formation

Thierry Breton, France’s European Commissioner for the Internal Market, has resigned and withdrawn his candidacy for a future European Commission role

World » EU | September 16, 2024, Monday // 10:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria