Bulgaria Sees Significant Surge in Tourist Overnight Stays, Leading EU Growth

September 19, 2024, Thursday
According to the latest Eurostat figures, Bulgaria has emerged as one of the top five EU countries in terms of growth in tourist overnight stays for the second quarter of 2024. This period, spanning April to June, shows a marked increase compared to the same timeframe in 2023, underscoring Bulgaria's appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

During this quarter, Bulgaria reported 2,126,950 tourist registrations in categorized accommodations, resulting in nearly 6 million overnight stays. This notable growth places Bulgaria among the top five EU nations for overnight stay increases, with a rise of 6.3% from the previous year. Luxembourg leads with a growth of 22.2%, followed by Malta at 12.3%, Latvia at 6.4%, and Poland with 3.9%, according to Eurostat data.

In the broader context, the total number of overnight stays across the EU for April-June 2024 reached approximately 780 million, with domestic tourism accounting for 51% and inbound tourism making up 49%. Bulgaria stands out with a higher proportion of inbound tourism, at 55%, reflecting a growing interest from international visitors.

Moreover, Bulgaria surpassed 16 other EU countries in terms of overnight stays by foreign tourists in June 2024, further demonstrating the country's robust tourism sector. Eurostat’s data reinforces Bulgaria’s positive trend in attracting more tourists and establishing itself as a competitive destination within the European Union.

 

