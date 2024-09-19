Nuclear Bomb, Earthquake? Ukrainian Drones Trigger Massive Explosion at Russian Missile Depot

World » RUSSIA | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 12:14
Bulgaria: Nuclear Bomb, Earthquake? Ukrainian Drones Trigger Massive Explosion at Russian Missile Depot

Last night, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Directorate of Intelligence, and the Special Operations Forces targeted and destroyed a major warehouse belonging to the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the town of Toropets, Tver Oblast.

According to UNIAN, citing sources from the special services, the warehouse housed rockets intended for operational-tactical missile systems "Iskander," tactical missile complexes "Tochka-U," guided aerial bombs, and artillery ammunition. The Ukrainian drone strike triggered a massive explosion, leading local residents to speculate on social media about the possibility of a nuclear bomb being involved. The blast created a fire zone spanning 6 kilometers, prompting local authorities to initiate evacuation procedures for the affected population.

An informed source within the SBU stated, "The SBU, along with our defense allies, continues to systematically diminish the enemy's missile capabilities, which are used to attack Ukrainian cities. We aim to replicate this impact on other Russian military facilities involved in the war against Ukraine."

The attack caused widespread damage in Toropets, leading Governor Igor Rudenia to order a partial evacuation of the town, with residents relocated to the nearby settlement of Zapadna Dvina. Moscow has attributed the fire to debris from a downed Ukrainian drone, but this explanation has been met with skepticism by pro-Russian military bloggers, who noted that the explosion was significant enough to be recorded as a magnitude 2.8 earthquake by seismic monitoring systems. Satellite images have shown the explosion's impact from space.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, reported that the Toropets warehouse was storing five types of missiles, including recently added North Korean KN-23s.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Toropets, Ukrainian, Russian, SBU

Related Articles:

Romania Seeks NATO Action Over Russian Missiles Intruding into Allied Airspace

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar has urged NATO to implement a "robust coordinated" response to incidents where Russian missiles or drones targeting Ukraine

World » Southeast Europe | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Ukraine Unveils "Dragon Drones" with Incendiary Capabilities Against Russian Positions

Since early September, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and various bloggers have shared footage on social media of a new type of drone, known as the "dragon drone," in action

World » Ukraine | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

IMF Postpones Russia Mission Amid Criticism, Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Seven Regions, US Briefed on Kyiv’s Peace Plan

Seven regions in Russia have reported the downing of Ukrainian drones and missiles, with the Russian Ministry of Defense announcing that 54 drones were intercepted over several areas

World » Ukraine | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:31

Ukrainian Boxer Oleksandr Usyk Detained at Krakow Airport

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained at the Krakow airport in Poland

World » Ukraine | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 09:36

$2 Billion of Russian Oil Sold to EU, US, and Bulgaria Through Turkish Refineries

In the first half of 2024, Western allies, including Bulgaria, the European Union and the United States, purchased around 2 billion dollars worth of oil products from Turkey that were refined from Russian crude oil

Business » Energy | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 18:40

Western Aid Shortages Hamper Ukraine’s Mobilization and Defense Efforts

Ukraine is working to address personnel shortages in its military, but delays and deficiencies in Western military aid are hampering its efforts to form effective combat units

World » Ukraine | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 12:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Meta Expands Ban on Russian State Media Across Facebook and Instagram

Meta has decided to ban RT and other Russian state media outlets from its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram

World » Russia | September 17, 2024, Tuesday // 08:57

Putin Orders Major Expansion of Russian Army by 180,000 Troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new decree mandating an increase in the size of the Russian army by 180,000 troops, raising its total to 1.5 million soldier

World » Russia | September 16, 2024, Monday // 16:28

Russian Advances in Kursk Oblast Stalled; Ukraine Continues to Make Gains

Russian troops are continuing their counterattacks in response to the Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 12:07

Putin Warns of Direct Conflict with West if Ukraine Launches Long-Range Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West would enter into direct conflict with Russia if it allows Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory

World » Russia | September 13, 2024, Friday // 08:49

Russian Expert Advocates Limited Nuclear Strike to Deter NATO Support for Ukraine

Sergey Karaganov, a prominent Russian political scientist known for his hawkish stance, has called for Russia to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons against NATO member states that support Ukraine

World » Russia | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 12:22

Economic Damage from Ukrainian Invasion in Kursk Reaches Nearly $1 Billion

Governor Alexei Smirnov reported that the economic damage to Russia from the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region has approached nearly 1 billion dollars

World » Russia | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 11:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria