Turkey’s Push to Join BRICS: A Response to Stalled EU Negotiations
Turkey has officially applied to join BRICS, an economic alliance originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This move has received full support from Russian President Vladimir Putin and could potentially shift Turkey’s focus away from its European Union (EU) aspirations.
The EU, however, expects candidate countries to align with its values and strategic interests, according to Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the EU’s diplomatic service. The EU accession process for Turkey, which began in 2005, has faced significant delays and stalled in 2018 due to concerns over media freedom, judicial independence, and civilian oversight of security forces.
Özgür Ünlühisarcıklı, a Turkey expert with the German Marshall Fund, suggests that Turkey's interest in BRICS reflects dissatisfaction with the EU, partly due to stagnation in the accession process and lack of progress on trade and visa agreements. BRICS has expanded its membership in recent years to include countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, with around 20 other countries, including Turkey, having submitted applications. The alliance focuses on trade and economic cooperation rather than security or foreign policy.
Turkish experts speculate that Erdogan’s pivot towards BRICS might be a strategy to gain leverage in EU negotiations. Brookings Institute’s Asl Aydantaşbaş notes that Turkey’s EU accession process has been effectively stalled, and joining BRICS might be seen as an alternative or leverage in negotiations. However, Yunlühisarçaklı warns that Turkey’s membership in BRICS could further alienate it from the EU, decreasing its credibility within the transatlantic alliance.
Turkey's foreign and security policies have strained relations with Western allies. Ankara’s refusal to support sanctions against Russia and its substantial purchases of Russian oil have raised concerns. Additionally, Turkey's support for Hamas and its past conflicts with NATO allies over issues such as the purchase of Russian missile systems and the veto of Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership have contributed to a complex and often mistrusted relationship with the West.
Despite these tensions, Turkey’s strategic position between East and West remains crucial for NATO and US operations. An agreement with the EU regarding illegal migration further underscores its importance. Turkish experts argue that while relations with the EU are paramount, Erdogan's approach seeks to balance Western and non-Western interests.
