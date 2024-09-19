Ukraine Unveils "Dragon Drones" with Incendiary Capabilities Against Russian Positions

Coup Attempt Foiled in Armenia: Recruits Trained in Russia to Overthrow Government
Armenian authorities have thwarted a coup attempt, leading to the arrest of three individuals, while four others remain at large
Since early September, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and various bloggers have shared footage on social media of a new type of drone, known as the "dragon drone," in action. These drones have been shown releasing a thermite mixture—a combination of aluminum powder and iron oxide—over Russian positions hidden in forests. This mixture, ignited by an electrical detonator, burns at temperatures up to 2200 degrees Celsius, capable of incinerating nearly any material, including steel.
Following the release of these images, Kyiv confirmed the operational deployment of the "dragon drones," highlighting their precise targeting capabilities. Russian media have also recognized the threat these drones pose, noting that the incendiary mixtures effectively destroy positions and expose Russian troops. Although Ukrainian officials have not specified which units are using the drones, analysts have confirmed their deployment in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions, and even in the Kursk border area since August.
The concept of thermite weapons is not new; such incendiary devices were first used during World War I by Germany and have seen application in subsequent conflicts. While thermite weapons themselves are not banned under international law, their use is restricted to military targets due to their indiscriminate effects, which can cause severe burns and damage respiratory systems. The UN Office for Disarmament Affairs and Human Rights Watch have highlighted concerns over the environmental damage caused by these weapons.
A Ukrainian volunteer emphasizes that the primary goal of using "dragon drones" is to target entrenched Russian forces in forests. Despite acknowledging the environmental impact, he stresses the importance of these drones in Ukraine’s broader objective of repelling the Russian invasion.
The impact of these new drones on the overall war effort remains uncertain. Experts suggest that while "dragon drones" might not replace conventional military assets, they offer a psychological edge and could conserve more valuable ammunition. Russia is reportedly working on its own versions of these drones, though initial Russian responses indicate a lack of immediate solutions to counter this new technology.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the United States next week, where he will address the UN Security Council on the ongoing war with Russia
Seven regions in Russia have reported the downing of Ukrainian drones and missiles, with the Russian Ministry of Defense announcing that 54 drones were intercepted over several areas
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained at the Krakow airport in Poland
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that supporting Ukraine is key to ensuring the stability of neighboring Moldova
Ukraine is working to address personnel shortages in its military, but delays and deficiencies in Western military aid are hampering its efforts to form effective combat units
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that individual alliance members should decide whether Ukraine can use long-range missiles to target Russian territory
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023