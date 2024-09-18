Acting PM Glavchev: Bulgaria's New EC Portfolio is Promising

Zaharieva Among Top Five Controversial EU Commissioner Nominees, Says Politico
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has expressed optimism about the portfolio Bulgaria received in the European Commission, calling it "quite promising." Speaking before the Council of Ministers' meeting, Glavchev highlighted that Bulgaria's nominee for European Commissioner, Ekaterina Zaharieva, has been confirmed. The portfolio assigned to her, "Startups, Research and Innovation," is seen as highly relevant both to the EU and to Bulgaria. Glavchev expressed confidence in Zaharieva's abilities and wished her success in the upcoming European Parliament hearing.
On a separate note, Glavchev announced that the certification of voting machines will take place on Friday at the Ministry of Electronic Government. He detailed that a letter with proposals was sent to the Central Election Commission (CEC), and six cabinet members had productive discussions with the Commission to enhance the electoral process. Glavchev emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the elections are well-organized, noting that the CEC is the main body responsible for conducting the vote.
Additionally, Glavchev reported on recent discussions regarding the country's drought and preparedness for potential disasters. He stated that letters would be sent to regional governors to coordinate with local mayors and ensure readiness for any emergencies that might arise.
