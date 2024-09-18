Sofia Introduces New Free Public Transport Cards for Children and Students

Children and students in Sofia will soon benefit from new, free public transport cards. All children up to 14 years old will have the opportunity to travel for free within the city with these newly designed cards. The new cards feature a distinctive design aimed specifically for young travelers.

With the beginning of the new school year, these updated cards are being introduced. According to Galina Boeva, head of the "Customer Relations" sector at the Center for Urban Mobility, the new "gamer's card" will ensure that only the registered child can use it. Parents need to provide a photo of the child's birth certificate and present their identity card to verify their permanent address in Sofia. If their address has changed, they must present relevant documentation.

Boeva noted that parents may show a copy of the birth certificate or a digital version on their phone. There will be no changes to the prices of existing cards; the monthly student card for children over 14 years old remains 15 leva, and the annual card is 180 leva. The Center has observed an increase in the issuance of these cards since they became free on February 1.

Additionally, children from other cities visiting Sofia will be able to use their own transport cards within the city.