Lufthansa and Air France Suspend Flights to Israel Amid Security Concerns

World | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37
Bulgaria: Lufthansa and Air France Suspend Flights to Israel Amid Security Concerns @Wikimedia Commons

Airlines from the Lufthansa and Air France groups have suspended flights to and from Israel for security reasons, as reported by DPA.

Following a series of coordinated pager explosions in Lebanon that resulted in at least nine deaths and nearly 3,000 injuries, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah has accused Israel of being behind the blasts. In response to the heightened security concerns, Lufthansa Group airlines have canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until at least September 19. During this period, the airlines will also avoid flying over Israeli and Iranian airspace. Affected passengers are offered the option to reschedule their flights at no extra charge or to receive a full refund.

The Lufthansa Group, which includes Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings in addition to Lufthansa itself, has also suspended flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut until at least September 30 due to the ongoing regional conflict.

Similarly, Air France has canceled its flights from Paris to Tel Aviv and Beirut through September 19.

