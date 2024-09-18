European Commission Proposes Smoking Ban for Outdoor Public Spaces

World » EU | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 10:15
Bulgaria: European Commission Proposes Smoking Ban for Outdoor Public Spaces @Pixabay

The European Commission has proposed extending smoking bans in the EU to include open public spaces. This recommendation is designed to enhance protection against "passive smoking," according to BTA.

The Commission suggests that these bans should apply to outdoor recreational areas where children often gather, such as playgrounds, amusement parks, and swimming pools. It also recommends extending restrictions to outdoor sections of health and educational facilities, public buildings, service establishments, bus stops, and train stations. Additionally, the proposed measures would cover new products like electronic cigarettes.

To support these efforts, the European Commission plans to allocate 96 million euros for improving tobacco and nicotine control and preventing addiction. While the Commission sets these guidelines, it notes that health policies will be shaped by individual EU countries based on their specific circumstances and needs.

The EU has set a target to create a "tobacco-free generation" by 2040, aiming to reduce smoking rates to below five percent of the population. Tobacco remains the leading cause of cancer, with over a quarter of cancer-related deaths in the EU, Iceland, and Norway linked to smoking. The rise of new smoking devices and misleading advertising claims about their safety or effectiveness as smoking cessation aids have been highlighted as concerns.

