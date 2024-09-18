Dimitrov and Djokovic Thrill Fans with Charity Match in Arena Sofia

Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic delivered a memorable tennis spectacle in Sofia, with the real winner being the audience. The match, which ended with Dimitrov's victory, 6-4, 2-6, [10-6], was filled with both high-level tennis and entertaining moments that kept fans in Arena Sofia engaged.

Throughout the match, both players combined serious competition with playful banter, often exchanging humorous remarks. The atmosphere was light, and the match concluded with smiles all around. Djokovic's visit to Bulgaria came at Dimitrov's invitation, making the event a special gift to Bulgarian tennis fans, while also serving as a charity match for Dimitrov's foundation.

Before heading to Berlin for the Laver Cup, Grigor participated in this event, which included a training session with talented young players from various Bulgarian clubs. Originally planned for Dimitrov alone, Djokovic enthusiastically joined in, much to the delight of the children and the audience.

The arena filled up with spectators, including notable figures such as football legend Hristo Stoichkov and Levski football coach Stanislav Genchev. The packed arena witnessed an entertaining match from start to finish.

Djokovic got the first break after Dimitrov's double fault in the third game. The Serbian star, in great spirits, amused the audience with his light-hearted speeches and playful interactions. However, Dimitrov fought back with remarkable tennis to take a 4-3 lead. The set continued with a blend of showmanship and skill, with Djokovic even inviting a child to take his place for a point. Dimitrov went on to win the first set 6-4.

The second part began with "hotshot" elements after, during the break after the third game, Djokovic challenged his opponent to change his clothes in front of the crowd. However, the holder of 24 Grand Slam titles was much more focused this time and made sure that the celebration did not end in two sets, winning the second 6-2. The outcome came in a 10-point tiebreak in which Grigor prevailed 10-6 after dropping a serve to Djokovic on match point.

"I am filled with happiness. I want to thank you. I always get very excited when I play in front of you," the emotional Dimitrov addressed the fans after the match. "Brother, thanks for this match. Grigor is a good friend and it's an honor and a privilege to support his foundation. It's a pleasure to be here," Djokovic said.

Following the match, Dimitrov and Djokovic visited a club in the Bulgarian capital, where the after-party was attended by notable guests, including umpire Marijana Velović and Dimitrov's coach, Dani Vallverdu. The evening featured a lively atmosphere with surprises, including a performance by popular singer Kamelia, who serenaded Djokovic with her hit "Luda po tebe," making the event a memorable celebration.