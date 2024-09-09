Pit Bull Attack in Burgas: Woman Injured, Pet Dog Killed

Society » INCIDENTS | September 18, 2024, Wednesday // 09:51
Bulgaria: Pit Bull Attack in Burgas: Woman Injured, Pet Dog Killed @Pixabay

In Burgas, a pit bull without a muzzle attacked a woman and fatally injured her small dog, a pinscher. The incident occurred on Monday in one of the central districts. The pit bull, walked by a young man, knocked the woman down before attacking her pet, which died instantly. The man fled the scene after the attack. The victim has called for stricter control, expressing concern over what could happen if the dog were to attack a child in the future.

Local police reported that the pit bull's owner has been identified. However, he claimed to have been out of town at the time and said the dog was being walked by a friend he had hired. The owner is expected to face further questioning.

The attack took place near the entrance to "Lyuben Karavelov" Primary School, where traces of the fight between the pit bull and the 10-year-old pinscher, named Rocco, are still visible. Maria Tsvetkova, the victim, recounted that she was walking with a friend when the pit bull suddenly charged at her dog. She screamed as the large dog viciously attacked her puppy, then knocked her over when she tried to intervene. She said the boy with the pit bull did nothing to help.

Tsvetkova sustained injuries to her right leg during the incident. She mentioned that a security company vehicle passed by while the attack was happening. She asked the driver for help, but he was on the phone and did not intervene. According to her, the driver later advised the young man walking the pit bull to flee, which he did. Tsvetkova added that her dog, Rocco, was left in the mouth of the aggressive animal.

