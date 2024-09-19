IMF Postpones Russia Mission Amid Criticism, Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Seven Regions, US Briefed on Kyiv’s Peace Plan

IMF Postpones Russia Mission Amid Criticism, Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Seven Regions, US Briefed on Kyiv's Peace Plan

Seven regions in Russia have reported the downing of Ukrainian drones and missiles, with the Russian Ministry of Defense announcing that 54 drones were intercepted over several areas, including Kursk, Bryansk, Smolensk, Belgorod, and Oryol regions. Among these, 27 drones were reportedly shot down over Kursk Oblast alone. However, the ministry did not mention the Tver region, where explosions occurred in the town of Toropets. The local authorities partially evacuated the 11,000 residents and closed schools and kindergartens as a precautionary measure. Ukrainian media reported that ammunition warehouses were on fire in the area.

Russia also carried out drone strikes during the night using Iranian-made drones, targeting multiple regions in Ukraine, including critical energy infrastructure in the Sumy region. The attacks come amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has postponed its mission to Russia, which was set to be the first since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IMF’s director for Russia explained that the delay was due to technical issues. However, the decision followed criticism from several EU countries, which questioned why the IMF would assist Russia in managing its economy while it is engaged in the largest war in Europe in decades. Despite the postponement, Russia retains the right to consultations as an IMF member, though the last consultations took place in November 2019.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that 54 Ukrainian drones were shot down, with the majority targeting Kursk Oblast. Drones were also intercepted over Bryansk, Smolensk, Belgorod, and Oryol regions. However, the ministry did not comment on explosions reported in Tver Oblast, where a drone attack allegedly hit an ammunition depot in Toropets, resulting in a fire and subsequent detonations. Local reports suggested that an ammunition depot built in 2018, capable of holding up to 240 tonnes of ammunition, was the target of the attack.

US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed that the US has been briefed on elements of Ukraine's peace plan. During a recent visit to Kyiv, US officials were informed about the plan’s progress, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said is 90% complete. Zelensky also mentioned that the plan would be presented in greater detail to US President Joe Biden in the coming weeks. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield had earlier confirmed that the US had reviewed key aspects of Ukraine’s plan.

Zelensky stated that the peace plan includes four points focused on strengthening military support for Ukraine, with an additional point addressing post-war needs. The plan is expected to be shared with Ukraine’s international allies in the near future. Miller emphasized that any further conclusions regarding the plan would be withheld until after the upcoming meeting between Zelensky and Biden.

