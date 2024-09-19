Ukrainian Boxer Oleksandr Usyk Detained at Krakow Airport

September 18, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Boxer Oleksandr Usyk Detained at Krakow Airport

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained at the Krakow airport in Poland. The incident was confirmed by Zhan Beleniuk, the deputy chairman of Ukraine's parliamentary commission for youth and sports. Beleniuk posted a video showing Usyk being led away in handcuffs, although the reasons for his arrest remain unclear.

Shortly after the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally contacted Usyk. Following their conversation, the boxer was released from custody. Zelensky expressed his frustration with the treatment of the Ukrainian athlete, stating, "I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion." He instructed Ukraine's Ministers of Foreign and Internal Affairs, Andrii Sybiha and Ihor Klymenko, to investigate the details surrounding the event.

Usyk's wife, Ekaterina, reassured the public through social media, writing that there was "nothing criminal" involved in the situation. She added that Usyk would provide an explanation for what had occurred at a later time. Beleniuk also voiced support for the boxer, stating, "Sanya must be released as soon as possible," and expressed confidence that Usyk would clarify the matter.

The 37-year-old Usyk has an impressive professional record, with 22 wins and no losses. In May 2024, he defeated British boxer Tyson Fury to claim the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion. However, in June, Usyk relinquished one of his four titles from the International Boxing Federation (IBF) following his victory over Fury.

