Pager Blasts in Lebanon: US Distances Itself as Iran and Hezbollah Point to Israel

The United States has clarified that it was neither involved in nor aware of the series of pager explosions that occurred in Lebanon. Speaking during a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that the US was still collecting information about the incident. He stated that, as of now, there is no involvement or prior knowledge of the explosions on the part of the US. He added that the gathering of information is ongoing, similar to efforts made by journalists worldwide. Miller declined to speculate on whether Israel was involved, saying no definitive assessment had been made at this time.

The explosions, which Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad confirmed, resulted in at least eight fatalities and injured 2,750 people. Many of the injured are in critical condition, receiving treatment in hospitals across the country. A report by Al Jazeera identified the blasts as caused by exploding handheld pagers, and Hezbollah later announced that the devices belonged to its members. The group said two of its fighters were killed in the incident, which it described as a significant security breach, while an anonymous official from the group suggested that it was the largest breach in nearly a year.

Hezbollah has since blamed Israel for the explosions and promised retaliation. Meanwhile, social media platforms have been flooded with videos showing the chaos in Lebanese hospitals following the blasts. Unverified reports circulating on Arab media have speculated that the explosions might have been part of an Israeli cyberattack, although no official statement from Israel has been issued.

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also injured in the explosions, which occurred both in Lebanon and Syria. Tehran media reported that Amani’s injuries were not life-threatening. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the explosions, describing them as a “terrorist act” allegedly carried out by Israel. In a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, Araghchi expressed solidarity with the victims and thanked Lebanon for treating the injured ambassador.

The Pentagon has echoed statements from the State Department, stating that the US was not involved in the explosions. Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder reiterated that the US is still gathering facts about the situation but does not believe Washington had any role in the blasts. At the same time, US officials called for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, urging all sides to avoid actions that could escalate the conflict further.

Lebanon’s healthcare system is overwhelmed by the number of injured people, with more than 100 hospitals receiving patients. The Lebanese Ministry of Health has called for healthcare workers to urgently return to duty. With many patients suffering injuries to the abdomen, hands, and face, including critical cases, officials are urging citizens to donate blood.

Israel, which has been involved in a broader conflict with Hamas since October 7, has made no comment on the pager explosions in Lebanon. Earlier, Israel’s Security Cabinet updated its war goals, which now include ensuring the safe return of northern residents displaced by Hezbollah’s attacks. Hezbollah’s allegations against Israel, combined with reports of injuries to its operatives in Syria, have heightened fears of further escalation between the two sides.