Mountain Snow and Light Rain Expected in Bulgaria on September 18

Light snow is forecast in the mountains for September 18, 2024, with scattered rainfall expected in some parts of the country. The weather conditions for the day are as follows:

Cloud cover will be variable, becoming more significant in the afternoon. Light rain is expected primarily in the Pre-Balkan region and the mountain ranges in Southwestern Bulgaria. Overnight, winds will ease across much of the country, but during the day, a light to moderate breeze from the east-northeast will return. Minimum temperatures will range between 8° and 13°, with 14°-16° along the Black Sea coast and around 10° in Sofia. The maximum temperatures will range from 21° to 26°, with Sofia reaching around 22°.

In the mountains, the cloud cover will be dense. Light rain is expected in the central areas of Stara Planina and the mountainous regions of Southwestern Bulgaria in the afternoon. Light snow will fall on the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin. In the lower areas, a light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast, while the high ridges and peaks will experience moderate winds from the west-northwest. The temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 16°, and at 2000 meters, it will be around 10°.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly significant cloud cover is expected. There is a chance of light rain along the southern coast. Moderate winds from the east-northeast will prevail. Maximum temperatures will range between 22° and 24°, with the sea water temperature at about 23°. The sea's wave height will be 3-4 points.