Mixed Reactions to Bulgaria's European Commission Portfolio: From Praise to Concern

Ekaterina Zaharieva, nominated by Ursula von der Leyen as European Commissioner for Startups, Research, and Innovation, described the portfolio assigned to Bulgaria as "extremely important." Speaking in Strasbourg, Zaharieva expressed her gratitude to von der Leyen and the Bulgarian government for their trust, emphasizing the responsibility that comes with the role. She noted that the portfolio is central to the previous and upcoming European Commission and is key to enhancing economic competitiveness through innovation and research.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, also reacted positively to the nomination in the Bulgarian parliament, stating that the portfolio aligns well with GERB’s goals for Bulgaria. He thanked von der Leyen, calling Zaharieva’s department one of the "most powerful and resourceful."

However, not all reactions were favorable. Borislav Gutsanov, leader of the BSP parliamentary group, described the portfolio as "modest and honest." He expressed concerns about Zaharieva's expertise, noting her background in law and foreign affairs rather than innovation.

Tsoncho Ganev, vice-chairman of the right-wing "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) party was more critical, calling the choice an "offensive attitude towards Bulgaria." He argued that the portfolio reflects Bulgaria's diminished standing in the EU and doubted the new commissioner’s ability to protect national priorities.